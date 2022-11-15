Read full article on original website
Lady Lions level record at 3-3 with 44-23 triumph over McGregor
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions evened their season record at 3-3 with their most lopsided victory to date, 44-23 over McGregor Friday at the Hamilton tournament. Brownwood shot just 26 percent (13 of 50) from the field, and 20 percent (5 of 25) on three-pointers, but drained a season-high 13 free throws in 27 attempts. The Lady Lions also grabbed 30 rebounds and nabbed 21 steals to overcome 23 turnovers.
Massive Riesel stands between Bangs, trip to third round
BANGS – A dominant offensive effort and a bend-but-don’t-break defensive approach carried the Bangs Dragons to a bi-district victory a week ago, and now a team very similar to fifth-year head coach Kyle Maxfield’s squad awaits in the Class 2A Division I Region II area round – the Riesel Indians.
Lady Lions split first two games at Hamilton basketball tournament
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions split their first two games at the Hamilton basketball tournament Thursday, fighting off Llano for a victory prior to dropping a contest to tournament host Hamilton. The Lady Lions held off Llano, 37-36, in Thursday’s tournament opener. Brownwood led 12-1 after quarter,...
No. 7 Lions seek sixth straight victory, area title against Canyon
The No. 7 Brownwood Lions, according to this week’s Padilla Poll, reeled off their fifth consecutive lopsided victory in the Class 4A Division I Region I bi-district round of the playoffs – 63-0 over El Paso Irvin – but perhaps their greatest challenge since before District 2 action began awaits in the No. 16 Canyon Eagles.
7th Annual First Blessing event Dec. 3
The 7th Annual First Blessing event at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church will take place on December 3. You have to register online by November 27 to sign your children up for a new pair of shoes. We provide a warm breakfast and kids’ activities as well. Call Chris at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church with questions.
“He’s probably one of the hardest workers”: Brownwood running back Konlyn Anderson leads Lions into second round of playoffs
For Brownwood Lions Konlyn Anderson football is more than just a game. “My brother and dad both played football for a little bit and my twin brother, me and him loved it our whole lives and we’ve been playing since,” said Anderson. At the end of last season,...
WEEK 13 SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFF GLIMPSE: Comanche, Coleman, Richland Springs look to inch closer to state
Three teams outside of Brown County in the BrownwoodNews.com coverage area still have state championship aspirations, as the Comanche Indians, Coleman Bluecats and Richland Springs Coyotes look to continue their quests to reach Arlington. Brief previews of those three games are as follows:. ***. Class 3A Division II Region II...
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn passed away November 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Lois Kathryn (Gaines, Moore) Pettijohn was born to Hamilton & Ethel Gaines at Proctor, Texas, April 22, 1921. She was raised in a farming family, graduated from Proctor High School in 1938 & attended Tarleton in 1956. Lois married Seth E. Moore in 1942.
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Dragons top Grape Creek; Brookesmith boys, girls knock off Zephyr
GRAPE CREEK – The Bangs Lady Dragons leveled their record at 2-2 under first-year head coach Chesney Neely with a 34-27 road victory over Grape Creek Tuesday night. Bangs (2-2) trailed 6-3 after one quarter and 14-12 at halftime, but opened a 27-21 third-quarter lead it carried into the final eight minutes.
Johnny Manchild blows into Brownwood
The cold front last week blew in more than cool air. Johnny Manchild, multi-instrumentalist, composer and my son’s favorite musician tore into town for a KOXE/KBWD radio interview promoting his upcoming show in Brownwood. Manchild pulled up at our house in the Manchild transport van, sporting rolled up jeans, platinum hair, and combat boots. I fed him fruit and we talked philosophy and music.
HPU basketball teams swept in home openers by Southwestern
The Howard Payne University men’s basketball team fell 76-63 to Southwestern University in the Yellow Jackets home opener Tuesday evening in the Brownwood Coliseum. Down 37-25 at the half, the Yellow Jackets were able to pull within two 43-41 with 13:45 left in the second half. From that point, Southwestern would use 50% shooting in the second half to secure the game 76-63.
‘Christmas in the Boot Shop’ set for Nov. 26
The Brown County Museum of History presents “Christmas in the Boot Shop” on Saturday, November 26th from 10 AM – 2 PM. Taking place at a model boot shop located within the museum, this event will be a festive kickoff to the Christmas season. There will be...
Early girls stifle May in second half of 43-28 victory
EARLY – Trailing at halftime, the Early Lady Horns held the May Lady Tigers scoreless for the first 11:57 of the second half en route to a 43-28 non-district basketball victory here Tuesday night. In a game that featured 52 combined turnovers – 27 by the Lady Tigers and...
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Pallbearers will be Johnny D. Brown, M. Wade Brown, Jesse D. Brown, Samuel Brown, Johnny B. Brown, John Oliver Brown, and Haydon Shipman. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
Make it to the Table this Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s essential to take some time to remember that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If your plans to celebrate include alcohol, plan for a sober driver. You may have heard of the popular trend during the Thanksgiving holiday, “Blackout Wednesday,” which occurs on the eve of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, this trend encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol, which is why we’re working hard to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
Gerald Ballard
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Service for Gerald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, with Bobby Machen officiating. No visitation is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
