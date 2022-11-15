ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1390 Granite City Sports

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

USPS Looking for Volunteers for Operation Santa Program

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The holidays are just around the corner, and the U.S. Postal Service is looking for volunteers to help fulfill children's wishes this season. USPS Operation Santa is now looking for people interested in adopting letters. Each year, kids across the country mail letters to the North...
1390 Granite City Sports

Mall of America Introduces a Diverse Santa Visit for this Year

Welcome to a case of "pick your Santa" at the Mall of America if you plan to bring your kids to visit Santa ahead of the Christmas holiday. Normally there has been one Santa that everyone gets to see, put in their requests for their Christmas wishes and then move on. The Mall of America decided to change things up a bit this year. There will actually be six different Santas to choose from. You need to schedule your visit ahead of time with the appropriate Santa for your kids.
1390 Granite City Sports

MN Landscape Arboretum All Decked Out for the Holidays

CHASKA (WJON News) -- The winter lights are on display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The .75-mile walking route is lit up with light displays. You can see a 16-foot weeping willow tree and walk through the giant apple, which pays tribute to the Horticultural Research Center's apple research. There's also marshmallow roasting over an open fire at the S'mores Village.
CHASKA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy