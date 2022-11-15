OKC Zoo Euthanizes Oldest Asian Elephant

The Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanized its oldest Asian elephant, Bamboo on Tuesday, she was approximately 56-years-old.

"Bamboo was the Zoo’s oldest Asian elephant, and considered geriatric or at an age that is near or beyond the average life expectancy for their species," a press release from the zoo said.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for female Asian elephants is 47.

The zoo said Bamboo had exhibited behavior changes and slower mobility due to age-related issues.

“Bamboo was a wonderful elephant and it was honor to care for her throughout her senior years,” said Rachel Emory, the zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos. “Though this decision was extremely difficult, we did not want Bamboo to experience any pain or suffering and together, as a team, decided it was time to say goodbye.”

The release also said caretakers brought the entire elephant herd together inside the barn Tuesday morning to allow them time to be near Bamboo.

OKC Zoo is home to seven other Asian elephants of varying ages including Rex (55), Asha (26), Chandra (25), Kandula (20), Achara (7), Kairavi (4) and Rama (10 months old).