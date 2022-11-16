ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braselton, GA

Braselton caregiver stole more than $100,000 from couple, authorities say

By Nick Watson
The Times
 4 days ago
Hailey Starr Mauldin

A Braselton in-home caregiver was accused of taking more than $100,000 from a couple, leasing a car and accessing the bank account in their names, according to authorities.

Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. She was arrested Monday, Nov. 14, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where she remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Mauldin, who knew the couple for a couple of years, took the money this year. The Times has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more specifics.

Mauldin was caring for a 68-year-old Barrow County woman with health issues, befriending her and her husband.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mauldin eventually became the woman’s power of attorney and convinced the couple to move into a rented Hall County home under the guise that it was a lease-to-own property.

Investigators also said Mauldin got access to the couple’s bank account and made personal purchases with their money, though they did not offer specifics.

She also obtained a loan in the wife’s name and leased a car in the husband’s name, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A relative of the husband contacted law enforcement.

Gainesville, GA
