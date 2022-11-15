ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port police arrest 6 in undercover crackdown on unlicensed contractors after Ian

By Derek Gilliam, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

The North Port Police Department announced it has arrested six people as the department cracks down on unlicensed contractors as property owners rebuild following Hurricane Ian.

In November, North Port police opened about three dozen investigations as part of "Operation Con-Tractor" with the assistance of the Florida Department of Professional Regulation.

The police investigation into the six people arrested began with detectives calling "advertised business numbers from the plethora of roadside signs and advertisements made on various social media sites across the city of North Port," according to a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hh6ka_0jBe0UMo00

Police said the men, who are not licensed to repair roof damage, solicited unlawful roofing repairs, which required a licensed contractor to complete.

They said three additional suspects have active arrest warrants for unlicensed contractor related offenses.

All the arrests, according to the news release, were on felony charges.

“The city of North Port and NPPD are dedicated to making sure our residents, who are already suffering, do not fall victim to those looking to make a quick buck at our homeowners’ expense," Police Chief Todd Garrison said. "Do not come to North Port to prey on our community."

Tips for hiring home contractors, workers

City officials urge consumers to use the following tips before hiring anyone to work on their property:

  • Only hire licensed contractors and ask to see their license. Verify the license at www.myfloridalicense.com or call 850-487-1395. Licensed contractors are required by law to include their license number in all advertising. An occupational or business license is not sufficient in the construction trades.
  • If the project is for repairing damage, check with your insurance company before you sign a contractor to verify that your insurance will cover the repairs.
  • Obtain at least three written bids, check references, and get a written contract.
  • Beware of contractors who claim to be the cheapest, solicit door-to-door, or give a post office box instead of a street address.
  • Avoid any contractor who tries to convince you to personally obtain building permits or those building permits are not necessary for the project.
  • Beware of alleged contractors who ask to be paid in cash or ask for large payments up front. Avoid paying cash or full payment in advance. Don’t pay more than 10 percent as a down payment. Once you're happy with the quote, get job details, costs, and payment schedule in writing before signing the final contract.
  • Avoid signing anything stating your insurance benefits will be paid directly to the contractor.

Perhaps the largest risk homeowners face is when they knowingly hire an unlicensed contractor. It is illegal. Aside from the inability to sue the contractor or receive recovery funds should there be a breach of contract, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation can stop construction and impose a $5,000 fine to the homeowner. Additionally, homeowners may be liable to pay unpaid subcontractors and any potential on-the-job injuries. Unlicensed contractors do not have insurance coverage. Any injury which occurs on your property will be a claim against your insurance.

If you have information about those involved or feel you have fallen victim to illegal unlicensed contracting work or fraud, please call 941-429-7300.

If you have any building related questions, you may contact the North Port Building Division at 941-429-7044.

