Comments / 0

golfmagic.com

REVEALED: The next LIV Golf signing Kevin Na claimed was excited to leave PGA

The LIV Golf rumour mill shows no signs of slowing down and the latest player linked with a move away from the PGA Tour is none other than Si Woo Kim. According to Handicap54, the 27-year-old South Korean is being targeted by the tour commissioned by Greg Norman. Though it's...
golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
GEORGIA STATE
golfmagic.com

Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"

Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic

On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman

Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Irons used by golfers ranked in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green on the PGA Tour in 2022

This week’s RSM Classic is the last full-field PGA Tour event of 2022, but technically, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season ended after Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship back in August. Summer feels like a long time ago for people who are already feeling winter’s early bite, but we can still look back and admire the great seasons that players like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris enjoyed.
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy says for there to be a truce with LIV Golf, ‘Greg needs to go’

DUBAI, U.A.E. — And so it goes on. Only 24 hours after Greg Norman informed the world that “every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy,” McIlroy responded in kind. Speaking in Dubai two days before the DP World Tour Championship, the Northern Irishman gave what is surely his most definitive—and certainly most definite—verdict on the LIV Golf CEO’s conduct and comments that have done so much to create the on-going impasse between the controversial Saudi-backed circuit and the combined might of the PGA and DP World Tours.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy laughs as he talks about LIV Golf's OWGR dilemma

Rory McIlroy believes the revamped Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) is the "fairest system" that can be compiled right now, but he could not help but stifle a laugh where LIV Golf is concerned. Just moments after firing a brutal warning in the direction of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman,...
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination

For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy a "voice of common sense" in "messy" LIV Golf world, says Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox believes Rory McIlroy has "defeated the establishment" in his lead ambassador role for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour during a "messy" time for golf following the emergence of the Saudi-bankrolled LIV Golf Tour in 2022. Fox was speaking to GolfMagic and the rest of the golfing...

