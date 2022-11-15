Read full article on original website
Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"Amy Christie
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
I Love New Orleans FoodNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Hosts “Blooms & Bubbles” Floral Design Workshop
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ready or not, the holiday season is here. And Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is hosting two fabulous floral design workshops, “Blooms & Bubbles,” this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with Merry Floral to help you prepare. Attendees can sip on bottomless...
NOLA.com
Melba’s brings 24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop deck to Mid-City with second location
As the hour grows later, it’s harder to find a meal around New Orleans. If you’re after a restaurant meal in the true wee hours, the task is even taller. The loss of low-key but valued 24-hour spots like St. Charles Tavern and the Trolley Stop Café through the pandemic cut deep into the old-school ranks.
The Gloriette in Covington Offers Thanksgiving Dining
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Gloriette, situated at the corner of Boston and New Hampshire Streets in the Southern Hotel in Covington, is pleased to announce that it will be open all day for Thanksgiving dining. The warm and charming setting is the perfect location for a family Thanksgiving celebration. Chef Steven Marsella’s three-course menu includes a starter, an entrée, and a dessert for $58 per guest. A children’s menu for $21 is available for children under 12.
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter
This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
LOUISIANA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL STAGE AGAIN WITH THE CELEBRATION GATOR IN NEW YORK AND THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA
Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
Pythian Market Is Being Evicted. What Will Happen to Its Vendors?
Ten food and drink vendors at a downtown New Orleans food hall, Pythian Market, are facing uncertainty after the building’s owner moved to evict the market for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, reports the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. The food hall’s vendors, which include longtime food truck La Cocinita and newer additions like Let Us Feed U, say they haven’t received eviction notices themselves but are uncertain of their future at the hall past the beginning of December, when the eviction is set to take effect.
New Orleans Wine & Food Experience to Honor Chef Susan Spicer
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) has announced that the 2023 Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award will be presented to chef and mentor Susan Spicer. The gala celebration will take place on January 12 at 7 p.m. at The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, with a VIP reception beginning at 6 p.m.
7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving
For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
Long-abandoned Lake Forest Towers back in business — here's how it happened
NEW ORLEANS — It took 14 years for an opportunity to meet inspiration at the old Lake Forest Towers in New Orleans East, but this year the long-abandoned building is back. Empty since Hurricane Katrina, the Lake Forest Towers is now Lake Forest Manor, an affordable housing development for senior citizens.
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
Caroling in Jackson Square Returns to the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Patio Planters of the Vieux Carre is pleased to present the beloved Caroling in Jackson Square tradition to visitors and locals alike on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 7-8 p.m. The free community sing-along gathers thousands of people for a festive hour of holiday merriment, with carols led by local dignitaries and clergy. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with Patio Planters volunteers stationed there to distribute complimentary song books and candles to participants in the non-denominational community celebration.
NOLA freeze plan activated, freeze watch Thursday ahead of cold front this weekend!
Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below average for at least the next week or so and the City of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan for overnight. See your NOLA forecast and find out more information on how to stay warm here.
Bishop from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be guest preacher in New Orleans
The presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church USA, Michael Curry---the first African-American elected to this position and history-making speaker at the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting New Orleans and be a guest preacher at St. Anna's Episcopal Church in Treme.
Letters: Telling us where to get Hubig's pies is public service journalism
Hubig's pies are even better than I remembered. Eating my first one in 10 long years was like waking up on Christmas morning and realizing that Santa had come while I had slept. Thank you for publishing the article telling us where we could find them. GUY SHARPLESS. retired. New...
New French Brasserie MaMou Opening on Rampart St.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – MaMou, the new modern French Brassiere from Chef Tom Branighan and Sommelier Molly Wismeier is set to open to the public on Nov. 18. Situated on the Upper French Quarter corner of Rampart Street and St. Philip Street, the European continental cuisine will draw on creole influences of Branighan’s childhood in New Orleans as well as show his appreciation for French style of cooking. Branighan and Wismeier’s shared passion for hospitality and simple, elegant flavors rooted in classic technique are what connected them and drove them to open MaMou.
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Swamp Fête Coming to Audubon Zoo
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Come pass a good time at Audubon Zoo’s Swamp Fête! The culture of South Louisiana is the focus of the family fun event coming up December 3-4 at the Zoo. Swamp Fête has something for all age groups and celebrates Cajun and Zydeco music, dancing, a Cajun menu served in the Cypress Knee Café, authentic traditional crafts, and native Louisiana animals.
More bus shelters, free youth fares: Public transit report calls for changes to RTA
Public transportation in New Orleans has undergone some big changes in 2022, including reconfigured bus routes, reduced fares and a new app. But there’s still a long road ahead to improving how residents move around via transit, according to an annual report from advocacy group RIDE New Orleans that combines data analysis and testimonies from transit riders.
'Enough is enough': New Orleans residents fed up with long-stalled development projects
In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a decaying hulk of brick and metal, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson, who fell 50 feet while exploring the building. Earlier in the summer, the abandoned Navy base at the...
23m classic yacht Bougie goes up in flames in New Orleans
A 23.4 metre classic yacht Bougie has been destroyed in a shipyard fire in New Orleans, USA. She is one of five yachts that caught fire in a devastating blaze at SeaBrook Harbor over the weekend. According to local reports, the fire department was called to the scene just before...
