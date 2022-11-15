As one of the tightest industrial markets in the nation, the Inland Empire continues to see industrial property trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Oct. 31, Silica Investments LLC, an entity linked to Russell Coleman, acquired a 306,366 square foot industrial property for $16.25 million, or about $53 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Top Property Group, an entity linked to Frank and Hilda Zeng, according to public records.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO