Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
DV8 Artwalk showcasing local artists FridayThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville homeless shelter's pet kennel completely filledThe HD PostVictorville, CA
DND Live Productions collecting canned food Saturday to help "build up community"The HD PostApple Valley, CA
High Desert Bachata SalsaThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Montclair (CA) Approves $840,000 for New Fire Engine
Montclair Fire Department will replace an aging fire engine from 2001 that no longer meets vehicle emission standards, according to the city, presenting a danger to personnel and the environment, DailyBulletin.com reported. On November 7, the city council approved spending nearly $840,000 to replace one of the city’s aging fire...
theregistrysocal.com
306,366 SQFT Industrial Property in Victorville Trades in $16.25MM Deal
As one of the tightest industrial markets in the nation, the Inland Empire continues to see industrial property trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Oct. 31, Silica Investments LLC, an entity linked to Russell Coleman, acquired a 306,366 square foot industrial property for $16.25 million, or about $53 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Top Property Group, an entity linked to Frank and Hilda Zeng, according to public records.
theregistrysocal.com
Dermody Properties Pays $32MM for Seven-Acre Industrial Site in Ontario
Dermody Properties is growing its presence in the Inland Empire, recently acquiring an industrial property in Ontario totaling more than seven acres. Public records show that an entity affiliated to Dermody Properties bought the property for $32 million. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Western States Holdings Company.
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
theregistrysocal.com
Cabot Properties Pays $12.53MM for 37,692 SQFT Industrial Property in Rancho Cucamonga
Cabot Properties is continuing to expand into Southern California, with the recent acquisition of an industrial property in Rancho Cucamonga. According to public records, an entity affiliated with the company purchased the 37,692 square foot building for $12.53 million, or about $332 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Sixth Street Industrial LLC, an entity linked to Josh Kaplan.
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Frontwave completes merger with Barstow Community Credit Union; also facing proposed class action lawsuit
BARSTOW – Frontwave Credit Union (FCU), announced Tuesday, that its merger with Barstow Community Credit Union is finalized. This comes on the heels of a class action lawsuit alleging “unlawful overdraft fees on transactions that did not actually overdraw customers’ accounts.”
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law
HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.
viewpointsonline.org
Bloomington industrial warehouse approved, opposing residents and developer at odds
An elementary school, homes and rural land will soon be home to a construction site to build the Bloomington Park Specific Plan. The industrial warehouse proposal by Howard Industrial Partners was passed by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 15. The construction site will occupy 213 acres of land in the unincorporated town.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For Saturday Morning For The Inland Empire
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday morning November 19, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Strong Santa Ana winds will not be as strong as on Wednesday morning. Southern California Weather...
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
Fontana Herald News
Former A.B. Miller teacher is honored as a San Bernardino County Teacher of the Year
Former Fontana A.B. Miller High School media teacher Leo Rivas was named a San Bernardino County 2023 Teacher of the Year, a fitting final tribute for the popular teacher who inspired scores of Miller students to develop a passion for TV and film production before leaving the district to work for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
iecn.com
Jehue Middle School makes history with Platinum PBIS recognition!
William G. Jehue Middle School has made history by becoming the first school in the Rialto Unified School District to earn Platinum Level honors from the California PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Coalition, joining an elite company in this state-wide education honor. Led by Principal Carolyn Eide, “the Jaguars”...
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
vvng.com
Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — The 15 Freeway was briefly closed Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville. It happened at 1:27 p.m., November 18, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville, and involved three vehicles, a red sedan with major damage, a white sedan, and a white SUV.
Fontana Herald News
Two vehicles are involved in head-on traffic collision in Fontana on Nov. 18
Two vehicles were involved in a head-on traffic collision in Fontana on Nov. 18. An Amazon truck and another vehicle collided at 12:08 p.m. at Sierra Avenue and Reed Street, in the road construction zone just north of Foothill Boulevard. The San Bernardino County Fire Department and Fontana Police Department...
Comments / 0