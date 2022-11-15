ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, CA

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Montclair (CA) Approves $840,000 for New Fire Engine

Montclair Fire Department will replace an aging fire engine from 2001 that no longer meets vehicle emission standards, according to the city, presenting a danger to personnel and the environment, DailyBulletin.com reported. On November 7, the city council approved spending nearly $840,000 to replace one of the city’s aging fire...
MONTCLAIR, CA
theregistrysocal.com

306,366 SQFT Industrial Property in Victorville Trades in $16.25MM Deal

As one of the tightest industrial markets in the nation, the Inland Empire continues to see industrial property trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Oct. 31, Silica Investments LLC, an entity linked to Russell Coleman, acquired a 306,366 square foot industrial property for $16.25 million, or about $53 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Top Property Group, an entity linked to Frank and Hilda Zeng, according to public records.
VICTORVILLE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Dermody Properties Pays $32MM for Seven-Acre Industrial Site in Ontario

Dermody Properties is growing its presence in the Inland Empire, recently acquiring an industrial property in Ontario totaling more than seven acres. Public records show that an entity affiliated to Dermody Properties bought the property for $32 million. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Western States Holdings Company.
ONTARIO, CA
z1077fm.com

San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting

Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Cabot Properties Pays $12.53MM for 37,692 SQFT Industrial Property in Rancho Cucamonga

Cabot Properties is continuing to expand into Southern California, with the recent acquisition of an industrial property in Rancho Cucamonga. According to public records, an entity affiliated with the company purchased the 37,692 square foot building for $12.53 million, or about $332 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Sixth Street Industrial LLC, an entity linked to Josh Kaplan.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
iecn.com

Jehue Middle School makes history with Platinum PBIS recognition!

William G. Jehue Middle School has made history by becoming the first school in the Rialto Unified School District to earn Platinum Level honors from the California PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Coalition, joining an elite company in this state-wide education honor. Led by Principal Carolyn Eide, “the Jaguars”...
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire

Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — The 15 Freeway was briefly closed Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville. It happened at 1:27 p.m., November 18, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville, and involved three vehicles, a red sedan with major damage, a white sedan, and a white SUV.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two vehicles are involved in head-on traffic collision in Fontana on Nov. 18

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on traffic collision in Fontana on Nov. 18. An Amazon truck and another vehicle collided at 12:08 p.m. at Sierra Avenue and Reed Street, in the road construction zone just north of Foothill Boulevard. The San Bernardino County Fire Department and Fontana Police Department...
FONTANA, CA

