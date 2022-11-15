ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Sporting News

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week

The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
brytfmonline.com

Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)

In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
Daily Mail

Nike release new World Cup advert labelled the 'GOAT Experiment'... which sees 2022 stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo go up against the likes of Brazil legends Ronaldinho and R9 in nostalgic brilliance

Nike have released their official advert for the 2022 World Cup and called it one of the best clips to have ever been made. The advert compares the world class talent that will be on show in Qatar to the iconic footballers who paved the way before them. The ad...
FOX Sports

Brazil star Neymar shows incredible first touch on ball dropped from drone

Neymar is ready for the 2022 World Cup. The soccer superstar and captain of the Brazil men's national team took part in a competition alongside his teammates to see if any of them could cleanly control a ball dropped straight down from a drone that hovered 35 meters (about 115 feet) above the ground.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo focused on World Cup amid furore over ‘betrayal’ claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted his “absolute focus” is on the World Cup with Portugal amid the ongoing furore over his claim he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United.The 37-year-old hit the headlines on Sunday night after excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast this week on TalkTV, were released.Ronaldo claimed United were trying to force him out of the club and criticised boss Erik ten Hag, but he has now turned his attention to international matters after joining up with the Portugal squad.Foco total e absoluto nos trabalhos da Selecção Nacional. Grupo unido, rumo...

