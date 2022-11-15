Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: Portugal's Bernardo Silva backs Cristiano Ronaldo after explosive interview
There are a lot of polarizing opinions across the greater soccer landscape when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo, especially after the bombshell interview he just did with Piers Morgan. But his fellow countrymen appear to still have his back, as Portugal national football team midfielder Bernardo Silva expressed ahead of...
SkySports
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd with Kylian Mbappe lined up as his replacement - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erik ten Hag does not want Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Manchester United again with club chiefs agreeing that the team are better without him. Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at January's Australian Open after his three-year visa...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
Sporting News
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes just about shakes Ronaldo’s hand in an awkward exchange at Portugal’s World Cup camp
As all the club players were released this week and won’t be back with their clubs again until the 26th of December. Portugal teammates and Manchester Untied teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo met up in what looked like a small bit of an awkward exchange of after Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan and the huge controversy it’s causing.
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
Sporting News
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week
The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
Referee Ali Bin Nasser recalls Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal: "Applying FIFA’s instructions, I was obliged to give the goal"
Bin Nasser admits something about the goal felt wrong, but felt he didn't have the authority to overrule his linesman
Union agree to transfer Paxten Aaronson to Frankfurt
The Philadelphia Union agreed to transfer homegrown midfielder Paxten Aaronson on Thursday to German side Eintracht Frankfurt of Bundesliga for
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
Sporting News
Who is the best soccer player in the world? List of top footballers in 2022 and all-time
Fans will forever debate the best player in any sport, and soccer is no different. With a rich history across the decades, fans who were lucky enough to watch various legends of the game at various stages will be partial to their contemporaries. Yet, as is the natural beauty of...
Sporting News
Most World Cup games by player and manager: Who has the men's record for most appearances and matches coached in FIFA history?
Some people would argue that representing your nation in sport is the epitome of your career. So to have the chance as a footballer to represent your country at the World Cup is surely the single greatest achievement you can accomplish in the sport. The players and managers in the...
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)
In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
Nike release new World Cup advert labelled the 'GOAT Experiment'... which sees 2022 stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo go up against the likes of Brazil legends Ronaldinho and R9 in nostalgic brilliance
Nike have released their official advert for the 2022 World Cup and called it one of the best clips to have ever been made. The advert compares the world class talent that will be on show in Qatar to the iconic footballers who paved the way before them. The ad...
Sporting News
Most goals in a World Cup game: Record for goals scored in a single match and by one player
When fans tune into the action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they want to be entertained. There's no better way to achieve that than with matches that see plenty of action and culminate in plenty of goal-scoring. Last time around at the 2018 edition in Russia, 169 goals...
FOX Sports
Brazil star Neymar shows incredible first touch on ball dropped from drone
Neymar is ready for the 2022 World Cup. The soccer superstar and captain of the Brazil men's national team took part in a competition alongside his teammates to see if any of them could cleanly control a ball dropped straight down from a drone that hovered 35 meters (about 115 feet) above the ground.
World Cup 2022: Breaking Down Spain’s Blend of Youth and Experience
Spain head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a rather interesting roster. Do they have the right blend to make a run at the title? The post World Cup 2022: Breaking Down Spain’s Blend of Youth and Experience appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cristiano Ronaldo focused on World Cup amid furore over ‘betrayal’ claims
Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted his “absolute focus” is on the World Cup with Portugal amid the ongoing furore over his claim he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United.The 37-year-old hit the headlines on Sunday night after excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast this week on TalkTV, were released.Ronaldo claimed United were trying to force him out of the club and criticised boss Erik ten Hag, but he has now turned his attention to international matters after joining up with the Portugal squad.Foco total e absoluto nos trabalhos da Selecção Nacional. Grupo unido, rumo...
Chelsea Well Represented At 2022 Qatar World Cup
Chelsea are seventh in the list of clubs that have the most players travelling to this year's World Cup.
