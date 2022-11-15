Read full article on original website
Columbia man arrested, faces several charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Seventeen-year-old honored for saving an Excelsior Springs police officer's life
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office honored 17-year-old Ava Donegan for saving an officer’s life at a ceremony on Thursday. In early October, Donegan put a tourniquet on an ESPD officer after he had been shot in the...
KOMU
Man charged after reportedly stealing ATM from Cooper County gas station
COOPER COUNTY − An Independence man faces 10 felony charges in connection to an October burglary at a Cooper County gas station. Joshua Dillon, 40, was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary, three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving stolen property, first-degree property damage and knowingly burning or exploding.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Suspect in north Columbia homicide appears in court
COLUMBIA — A homicide suspect virtually appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest following a shooting in north Columbia that left a woman dead on Sunday night. Montez Williams, 31, appeared virtually without an attorney. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
KOMU
13-year-old detained after vehicle, foot pursuit through Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 13-year-old suspect was detained after a police pursuit in Fulton Tuesday night. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation in the State Road F area around 7 p.m. The deputy also found the vehicle had been reported stolen.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elderly Sedalia man accused of molesting children
UPDATE: Sorrell used to serve as the Vice President of Finance and Administration at State Fair Community College. He retired in 2019. An elderly Sedalia man is charged with child sex crimes for abuse that allegedly spanned over a ten-year period. Garry Sorrell, 72, is charged with two counts of...
KOMU
2019 Callaway County homicide suspect extradited from San Diego
FULTON - A 2019 homicide suspect is being transported back to the Callaway County Jail for prosecution after she was arrested last week in Mexico. Emily Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Ricketts was arrested by...
kmmo.com
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
Two Arrested After SPD Serves Drug-related Search Warrant
On Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 7:52 a.m., members of the Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigations and Crime Resolution Unit responded to 518 South Barrett Avenue to serve a drug-related search warrant. Upon arrival at the residence, entry was made and several adult subjects were detained without incident. A...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
Police investigate double shooting in South Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in South KC Thursday morning.
krcgtv.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for trying to rob Versailles bank, firing gun at officers
A Drexel, MO, man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after he was convicted of shooting at police after an attempted bank robbery in Versailles. A judge sentenced Jacob Allen Monteer to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was convicted in...
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Police arrest suspect after he left Independence home with baby
The Independence Police Department arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home with a baby.
KOMU
Hickman student detained after shooting threat written on bathroom stall
COLUMBIA − A Hickman High School student has been detained following a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall at the school, according to district Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia Police Department. CPD said the juvenile was detained Thursday afternoon for "first-degree making a terrorist threat." Yearwood sent...
kmmo.com
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect in a deadly 2017 shooting near downtown Jefferson City will head to prison. Judge Aaron Martin sentenced Robert Farrow to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. According to public court records, Farrow entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of accessory to voluntary manslaughter. The post Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Columbia man with multiple felonies after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
921news.com
Major Drug Quantities Discovered During Search Warrant Served in Butler
In the early hours of 11/15/2022 the Bates County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team conducted a narcotics search warrant for 405 S Mechanic Butler Mo 64730. Initially four subjects were taken into custody without incident. Two subjects were later released as they were not part of the initial investigation and do not live at the address.
