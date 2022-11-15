Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
wsvaonline.com
New life for Wetsel Seed Complex
Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
royalexaminer.com
Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd (1967 – 2022)
Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Lisa was born in Virginia on January 24, 1967, to the late Lynn and Virgie Shepherd. Her husband, Hugh Roy...
Take a day trip to Winchester, Virginia
There’s so much more than apples to enjoy in Winchester, Virginia. Photo by Winchester-Frederick County Tourism. My drive from Washington, D.C., to Winchester, Virginia, took only about two hours. But when I arrived there, I felt as if I had traveled back centuries in time. When I approached the...
royalexaminer.com
Laurel Ridge and Native American communities came together for a Come to the Circle event on Fauquier Campus
Members of various Native American tribes and Laurel Ridge Community College students, faculty and staff shared more than a meal during a Come to the Circle event at the Fauquier Campus on Monday – they shared stories, experiences, compassion and understanding. “Come to the Circle,” a recently-developed cultural education...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
National Park Service funding will protect Civil War battlefield in West Virginia
The National Park Service announced on Friday that it has awarded $1.9 million to preserve more than 200 acres of Civil War battlefield, including in West Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Do solar panels add value to your home? Sometimes yes, sometimes no
Asphalt shingles are so 20th century. Take a peek at roofs these days; there’s a good chance you’ll spot solar panels. By the end of 2020, roughly 2.7 million solar panel systems had been installed on American homes, and the White House believes that 7.5 million systems will be installed by 2034. Many homeowners install solar panels to lower utility bills and perhaps raise their home values. But do solar panels actually add value to houses?
royalexaminer.com
Skyline students acknowledged for helping avert tragedy at Warren County-Skyline football game
Public Comments at the Wednesday, November 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors opened with a recognition of two Skyline High School students, Parker McGann and Carson Richardson, by the County’s Fire & Rescue Department. Lieutenant Austin Cucciardo took to the podium to acknowledge an incident at the recent inter-county rivalry game, not on the field, but in the stands.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
royalexaminer.com
Former town manager Steven Hicks lands, loses top job in Louisburg, NC
Former Front Royal Town Manager Steven W. Hicks, who was recently offered a job as town administrator of Louisburg, NC, apparently had the offer rescinded prior to his Nov. 7 start date. In an about-face, Louisburg’s finance director of 14-plus years, Sean Medlin, was offered the job, which he accepted....
winchesterpolice.org
Winchester Police Department announces two community outreach drives
WINCHESTER, VA – The Winchester Police Department (WPD) will conduct two community outreach projects during the 2022 holiday season. During this drive, the WPD will collect new hats, scarves, gloves, and blankets to donate to Froggy’s Closet, which provides shoes, clothes, and more resources to foster children and children in need. Learn more about F.R.O.G. and the mission of Froggy’s Closet on the organization’s website.
royalexaminer.com
Town Planning Commission punts to December on approval of N. Royal Ave. Short-Term Tourist Rental
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday November 16 and considered a request by Aaron Hike for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for a short-term-tourist rental for a commercially zoned property at 1116 N. Royal Avenue. The property is under renovation, and the applicant had earlier applied for a permit for a single room in the 5-bedroom dwelling but withdrew that application in order to resubmit a short-term tourist rental application for the entire building for up to 10 occupants. At the public hearing, Dr. Jeremy Bush, an adjoining property owner, complained that construction debris and equipment parked or stored on the lots between were unsightly and adversely impacting his practice. There are five lots in the parcel, and parking for the property is not on the same lot as the gravel parking area. He stated he had repeatedly tried to address the issue with the applicant but had not been able to contact him on the site.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
People worry about warehouses popping up in Washington County
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
