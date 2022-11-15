SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- ForgeRock ® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies and cost savings with the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities throughout their entire lifecycle – all from a single platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005021/en/ Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock’s Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. By leveraging ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for IT teams. Excessive access can be automatically removed, and approved access can automatically be granted and used – without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.

