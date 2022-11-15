ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SpaceNews.com

ClearSpace announces life extension collaboration with Intelsat

TAMPA, Fla. — ClearSpace, the Swiss orbital debris removal startup, said Nov. 14 it is planning a mission to extend the life of an Intelsat satellite before it runs out of fuel around 2026-2028. The four-year-old company’s announcement gave no further details about its “collaboration” with Intelsat, which marks...
SpaceNews.com

Companies have diverging views on the future of European launch

BREMEN, Germany — Arianespace and German launch startups Isar Aerospace and Rocket Factory Augsburg are moving towards first launches next year but have mixed views on how the European launch sector has and should develop. Speakers from an established, institutional player in Arianespace and a pair of new companies...
SpaceNews.com

Benchmark expands staff and facilities to meet demand

SAN FRANCISCO — Benchmark Space Systems has nearly tripled its staff and established manufacturing facilities to produce as many as 1,000 engines in the United States and United Kingdom over five years. Benchmark has booked more than 250 engine orders. Most of the engines are being built and tested...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SpaceNews.com

LEOcloud and Axiom Space cooperate on edge processing in space

SAN FRANCISCO – LEOcloud, a startup focused on space-based edge computing, announced a strategic collaboration agreement Nov. 15 with commercial space station provider Axiom Space. Under the agreement, the companies will work together to develop and deliver space-based cloud services linked to terrestrial cloud computers. “The value and benefit...
SpaceNews.com

NGA to increase spending on commercial Earth monitoring services

WASHINGTON — The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency plans to double spending on contracts to monitor global economic activity from space, the agency said in a Nov. 15 notification. NGA said it will increase the contract ceiling for its Economic Indicator Monitoring (EIM) program from $29.9 million to $60 million over...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China

Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
TechCrunch

Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact

Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
SpaceNews.com

Spaceport Cornwall receives first U.K. spaceport license

WASHINGTON — An English airport has secured the first-of-its-kind spaceport license from a British regulator that brings it one step closer to hosting the country’s first orbital launch. The United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced Nov. 16 that it had issued its first spaceport license to Spaceport...
WASHINGTON STATE
SpaceNews.com

Op-ed | Parking spots for satellites reduce congestion, promote technological growth

Just imagine: ninety-nine percent of the Earth-observation and communications satellites expected to launch by 2030 will be inserted into orbits without a comprehensive governance regime. The rapid expansion of launch capability and increasing density of space vehicles is already testing the limits of existing structures intended to help manage space...
The Associated Press

FusionLayer Maintains Its Lead in the DDI Market

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- FusionLayer Inc. today announced that GigaOm has named FusionLayer as an Outperformer and a Leader in their latest GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) evaluation guide for technology decision-makers. FusionLayer was named Leader in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, leaving the competition in its wake. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005313/en/ GigaOm has named FusionLayer as an Outperformer and a Leader in their latest GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) evaluation guide for technology decision-makers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

ForgeRock Introduces New Cloud-Native Governance Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- ForgeRock ® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies and cost savings with the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities throughout their entire lifecycle – all from a single platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005021/en/ Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock’s Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. By leveraging ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for IT teams. Excessive access can be automatically removed, and approved access can automatically be granted and used – without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Carlyle Launches European Clean Energy Developer: 'We Would Rather Build'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend...
The Associated Press

9 out of 10 Enterprises Have Vulnerabilities in their Microsoft 365 Security Configurations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- A recently published study evaluated 1.6 million Microsoft 365 users across three continents. CoreView, the leader in Microsoft 365 Management, found that 90% of organizations had gaps in essential security protections. Managing Microsoft 365 (M365) is complicated. How can IT teams avoid management headaches, stay 100% compliant, and truly take control of their M365 instance? This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006497/en/ Microsoft 365 Security Benchmark Report Did you know that more than 90% of IT teams are still struggling with some of the most common security practices, such as strong passwords and email security? (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
satnews.com

Canadensys Aerospace obtains a CAmillion$$ contract for 1st Canadian lunar rover

The Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, the Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a $43 million contract to Canadensys Aerospace Corporation (Canadensys) and the firm’s industrial and academic partners to build the first Canadian lunar rover. Thanks to a close and ongoing collaboration between the Canadian Space Agency...
The Associated Press

monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)

