SpaceNews.com
ClearSpace announces life extension collaboration with Intelsat
TAMPA, Fla. — ClearSpace, the Swiss orbital debris removal startup, said Nov. 14 it is planning a mission to extend the life of an Intelsat satellite before it runs out of fuel around 2026-2028. The four-year-old company’s announcement gave no further details about its “collaboration” with Intelsat, which marks...
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Viasat shoots for early 2023 to launch the first of 3 terabyte class Internet satellites
SAN DIEGO — Carlsbad, California's Viasat said Tuesday that it expects to begin launching its next-generation broadband Internet satellite constellation early next year — marking another delay in getting the terabyte-class satellites into orbit. This pushback in timing is minor. It's being driven by other missions that are...
SpaceNews.com
Companies have diverging views on the future of European launch
BREMEN, Germany — Arianespace and German launch startups Isar Aerospace and Rocket Factory Augsburg are moving towards first launches next year but have mixed views on how the European launch sector has and should develop. Speakers from an established, institutional player in Arianespace and a pair of new companies...
SpaceNews.com
Benchmark expands staff and facilities to meet demand
SAN FRANCISCO — Benchmark Space Systems has nearly tripled its staff and established manufacturing facilities to produce as many as 1,000 engines in the United States and United Kingdom over five years. Benchmark has booked more than 250 engine orders. Most of the engines are being built and tested...
SpaceNews.com
LEOcloud and Axiom Space cooperate on edge processing in space
SAN FRANCISCO – LEOcloud, a startup focused on space-based edge computing, announced a strategic collaboration agreement Nov. 15 with commercial space station provider Axiom Space. Under the agreement, the companies will work together to develop and deliver space-based cloud services linked to terrestrial cloud computers. “The value and benefit...
SpaceNews.com
NGA to increase spending on commercial Earth monitoring services
WASHINGTON — The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency plans to double spending on contracts to monitor global economic activity from space, the agency said in a Nov. 15 notification. NGA said it will increase the contract ceiling for its Economic Indicator Monitoring (EIM) program from $29.9 million to $60 million over...
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
TechCrunch
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SNDL earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
India’s energy conundrum: committed to renewables but still expanding coal
Three days before India’s environment minister boarded a flight to Egypt for this year’s UN climate summit, Cop27, the country’s finance minister was busy with a new announcement. “India needs greater investment in coal production,” said Nirmala Sitharaman at the Delhi launch of India’s biggest ever coalmine...
SpaceNews.com
Spaceport Cornwall receives first U.K. spaceport license
WASHINGTON — An English airport has secured the first-of-its-kind spaceport license from a British regulator that brings it one step closer to hosting the country’s first orbital launch. The United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced Nov. 16 that it had issued its first spaceport license to Spaceport...
SpaceNews.com
Op-ed | Parking spots for satellites reduce congestion, promote technological growth
Just imagine: ninety-nine percent of the Earth-observation and communications satellites expected to launch by 2030 will be inserted into orbits without a comprehensive governance regime. The rapid expansion of launch capability and increasing density of space vehicles is already testing the limits of existing structures intended to help manage space...
FusionLayer Maintains Its Lead in the DDI Market
HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- FusionLayer Inc. today announced that GigaOm has named FusionLayer as an Outperformer and a Leader in their latest GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) evaluation guide for technology decision-makers. FusionLayer was named Leader in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, leaving the competition in its wake. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005313/en/ GigaOm has named FusionLayer as an Outperformer and a Leader in their latest GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) evaluation guide for technology decision-makers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ForgeRock Introduces New Cloud-Native Governance Solution
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- ForgeRock ® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies and cost savings with the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities throughout their entire lifecycle – all from a single platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005021/en/ Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock’s Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. By leveraging ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for IT teams. Excessive access can be automatically removed, and approved access can automatically be granted and used – without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.
Exclusive-Temasek weighs sale of Advanced MedTech, likely valued at about $1 billion - sources
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) is considering selling Advanced MedTech, multiple sources told Reuters on Monday, after the medical devices firm, fully-owned by the Singaporean state investor, received interest from suitors including buyout funds.
US News and World Report
Carlyle Launches European Clean Energy Developer: 'We Would Rather Build'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend...
9 out of 10 Enterprises Have Vulnerabilities in their Microsoft 365 Security Configurations
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- A recently published study evaluated 1.6 million Microsoft 365 users across three continents. CoreView, the leader in Microsoft 365 Management, found that 90% of organizations had gaps in essential security protections. Managing Microsoft 365 (M365) is complicated. How can IT teams avoid management headaches, stay 100% compliant, and truly take control of their M365 instance? This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006497/en/ Microsoft 365 Security Benchmark Report Did you know that more than 90% of IT teams are still struggling with some of the most common security practices, such as strong passwords and email security? (Photo: Business Wire)
satnews.com
Canadensys Aerospace obtains a CAmillion$$ contract for 1st Canadian lunar rover
The Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, the Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a $43 million contract to Canadensys Aerospace Corporation (Canadensys) and the firm’s industrial and academic partners to build the first Canadian lunar rover. Thanks to a close and ongoing collaboration between the Canadian Space Agency...
monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
