Crescent City Classic Announces Third Annual “Christmas in Lafreniere Park Run/Walk”
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans-area runners and walkers donned in holiday costumes and seasonal attire will take part in the third-annual Christmas in Lafreniere Park Run/Walk on Saturday, December 10, with pre-race festivities starting at 2:30 p.m. followed by the race at 4 p.m. The two-mile fun run/walk will conclude with a special appearance with the man himself – Santa Claus. Race officials invite families and costumed runners and walkers of all ages to participate in this year’s holiday-spirited two-mile event.
Celebrate Pink Friday at The Shops
METAIRIE, La (press release) – The Shops on Seventeenth, owned and managed by The Feil Organization, will celebrate PINK FRIDAY this Friday, Nov. 18. PINK FRIDAY is a collaborative effort to promote shopping local the Friday before Black Friday. Participating stores, including Purple Tiger, Blink, Christine’s, Earth Potions, The Weekend Salon, Kenle, Salon Callidora, and Learning Express, will support the event by offering promotions, giveaways, and refreshments throughout the day. Bubble Tap Bar and live holiday music will be featured from noon until 3:00 p.m.
Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Hosts “Blooms & Bubbles” Floral Design Workshop
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ready or not, the holiday season is here. And Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is hosting two fabulous floral design workshops, "Blooms & Bubbles," this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with Merry Floral to help you prepare. Attendees can sip on bottomless...
Caroling in Jackson Square Returns to the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Patio Planters of the Vieux Carre is pleased to present the beloved Caroling in Jackson Square tradition to visitors and locals alike on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 7-8 p.m. The free community sing-along gathers thousands of people for a festive hour of holiday merriment, with carols led by local dignitaries and clergy. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with Patio Planters volunteers stationed there to distribute complimentary song books and candles to participants in the non-denominational community celebration.
New Orleans Wine & Food Experience to Honor Chef Susan Spicer
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) has announced that the 2023 Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award will be presented to chef and mentor Susan Spicer. The gala celebration will take place on January 12 at 7 p.m. at The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, with a VIP reception beginning at 6 p.m.
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter
This week, the editor's are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we've got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer.
New French Brasserie MaMou Opening on Rampart St.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – MaMou, the new modern French Brassiere from Chef Tom Branighan and Sommelier Molly Wismeier is set to open to the public on Nov. 18. Situated on the Upper French Quarter corner of Rampart Street and St. Philip Street, the European continental cuisine will draw on creole influences of Branighan’s childhood in New Orleans as well as show his appreciation for French style of cooking. Branighan and Wismeier’s shared passion for hospitality and simple, elegant flavors rooted in classic technique are what connected them and drove them to open MaMou.
