NEW ORLEANS (press release) – MaMou, the new modern French Brassiere from Chef Tom Branighan and Sommelier Molly Wismeier is set to open to the public on Nov. 18. Situated on the Upper French Quarter corner of Rampart Street and St. Philip Street, the European continental cuisine will draw on creole influences of Branighan’s childhood in New Orleans as well as show his appreciation for French style of cooking. Branighan and Wismeier’s shared passion for hospitality and simple, elegant flavors rooted in classic technique are what connected them and drove them to open MaMou.

