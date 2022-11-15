ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk Nation

FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
Tomahawk Nation

No. 1 FSU soccer pulls away from LSU to advance to the Sweet 16

No. 1 Florida State (15-2-3) defeated LSU (10-4-7) by a 4-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. LSU got off on the front foot in this game. In the tenth minute Angelina Thoreson drove down the right flank. She sent a dangerous ball into the box. The ball bounced in the six before Wasila Diwura-Soale darted in and knocked it past Cristina Roque to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Tomahawk Nation

FSU basketball vs. UF: How to watch, TV info, notes, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball, after an 0-3 start, will try to snag its first win of the season in a rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators (2-1) at home. FSU has struggled so far in the season with its lack of depth, seeing bad habits arise on both ends of the floor that have nullified any potential comeback bids in each of its games.
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State falls to the Gators at home

Florida State basketball welcomed the Florida Gators to Tallahassee for an out-of-conference bout on Friday night. The Tucker Center was filled to the brim for the first time this season. It seemed like the Noles were finally inching away at their first win of the year, heading into halftime with a comfortable lead, but turnovers and offensive inefficiency were problems yet again. Florida State dropped its fourth game 76-67.
ilsroyalcourier.com

FSU and UM Rivals Forever

At the FSU vs UM game Saturday, UM was hammered by FSU as the final score was 45-3. FSU and UM have have been rivals forever. They have come head-to-head every year since 1951 and have gone face-to-face once at the Orange Bowl in 2004. This year, FSU was prepared...
Tomahawk Nation

FSU women’s hoops beats UF by double-digits to start 4-0

Florida State Women’s basketball moved to 4-0 after taking down the Florida Gators at home on Wednesday night, putting on a showcase in the fourth quarter and outscoring UF in nearly every category. Ti’naya Latson was named player of the game with 32 points, 12 of 21 in field...
High School Football PRO

Tallahassee, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
thefamuanonline.com

Lovett opens eatery in food court

Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus

Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
