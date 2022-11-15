FULSHEAR, Texas -- The husband-and-wife team of Steve and Melissa Mendez started Project Halo Brewing in Fulshear, Texas to create a unique brewery that's diverse and inclusive. The couple got into brewing while Steve was stationed with the Army in the Pacific Northwest. Steve was a member of the Special Forces and deployed all over the world. When Steve left the Army, the family decided to move to Texas, where Steve and Melissa grew up, to pursue a brewery dream. As the head brewer, Melissa is the key to Project Halo's success.

FULSHEAR, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO