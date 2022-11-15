ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband and wife open a tiny brewery with massive flavor

FULSHEAR, Texas -- The husband-and-wife team of Steve and Melissa Mendez started Project Halo Brewing in Fulshear, Texas to create a unique brewery that's diverse and inclusive. The couple got into brewing while Steve was stationed with the Army in the Pacific Northwest. Steve was a member of the Special Forces and deployed all over the world. When Steve left the Army, the family decided to move to Texas, where Steve and Melissa grew up, to pursue a brewery dream. As the head brewer, Melissa is the key to Project Halo's success.
Mom brings boutique designs to children's dollhouses

KATY, Texas -- Mini Adventures Co. is the brainchild of Jackie Anderson, who was unhappy with the decor and furniture that came with a dollhouse she got her daughter for Christmas a few years ago. Anderson went to work remaking the gift out of her garage in Katy, Texas. She used her woodworking skills to create unique miniature pieces for that house.
