Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Planning Commission approves "All in Allen" 20-year development plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Planning Commission approved the “All in Allen" comprehensive plan Thursday. Brandon Nolin with HouSeal Lavigne has worked on the plan for future Allen County development for two years. “It’s really a long-term policy guide for land-use and development, first and foremost...
wboi.org
Progress on fixing, reopening Fox Island revealed
Allen County’s Fox Island Park remains closed after being devastated by the derecho that hit the park this summer. But the Allen County Parks Board is not giving up opening the park again. “The park as we knew it on the 13th will never be the same, at least...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
wboi.org
Fort Wayne City Council approves mechanism to handle opioid settlement millions
Now that Indiana has signed on to a multi-billion dollar settlement between the federal government and opioid producers and distributors, municipalities around the state will be seeing some of that money. Fort Wayne Deputy Controller Valerie Ahr says the city's settlement money will go into two funds: one with no...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Covington Road start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Covington Road starting Monday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Candlewick Drive and Copper Hill Run. AEP will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, crews should have the work done Friday, December 30.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
WANE-TV
Stephanie Crandall announces run for Fort Wayne City Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A longtime staff member for Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced she will run for an At-Large seat on City Council. Stephanie Crandall, current Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the city, said she will run as a Democrat. “I’ve been honored to serve the...
WANE-TV
Are we setting records for November snowfall?
Usually, we have about 1.9″ in November and we’ve already seen 3.2″ through November 18 in Fort Wayne. So, is the area on record pace for snowfall? Probably not. The 30-year-average snowfall is 1.6″. In 2021 Fort Wayne only had 1.06″ of snowfall but just two...
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
Times-Bulletin
ODOT seeking public comment on proposed projects
LIMA – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) – ODOT is proposing to...
wfft.com
Travel advisory issued for Allen County has been lifted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County. Light snow and some accumulated ice along with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes. Drivers must slow down and use caution during morning commutes. This is the second morning that there has...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 448 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,610 cases and 1,211 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Man to get 3 years for fatal trail crossing crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of reckless homicide in a crash that killed a woman crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road will be sentenced to three years in prison if a judge accepts his guilty plea next month. Jermaine D. Freeman pleaded guilty...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
WANE-TV
Slick roads lead to crashes in Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Snow and sub-freezing temps caused dangerous driving conditions in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area Thursday morning. Pavement on bridges and overpasses were icy in many areas. Slick conditions may have contributed to a crash on Bass Road over I-69. A motorist told WANE 15 the bridge was iced over. Road crews put sand down as a result of the crash.
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Rachelle Reinking is asking the community to help her raise 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The pet food drive will run from November 26 until December 26th which is Reinking’s 30th...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
Fort Wayne Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
Comments / 1