ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Discovery Middle School celebrates new addition

(Alexandria, MN)--Discovery Middle School, part of Alexandria Public Schools, held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15 to celebrate the dedication to the new addition, which features a new two-station gym and dedicated gymnastics center. Discovery Middle School is located at 510 McKay Ave. N. The new gym addition will...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Princeton Picks Up Grant

PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
PRINCETON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Considering Resolution to Bring Back Food, Beverage Tax

SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will consider a resolution which would give them the option to bring back a food and beverage tax to the voters in the future. City staff says the League of Minnesota Cities recently inform them of a few steps the city can take to have the authority to bring the tax to a future referendum, without having to go back for legislative approval.
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Choice Award Winners Announced

SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell businesses and residents were recognized last week. The Sartell Chamber & Hospitality and Visitors Service hosted their annual Sartell Choice Awards Thursday. Nominees were recognized for their volunteerism and involvement within the Sartell community. The winners were :. The Waters Church - Large Business...
SARTELL, MN
willmarradio.com

Suite Livin at risk of losing rental licenses in The City of Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Willmar city staff are working with the city's biggest landlord to try and correct deficiencies that could cause them to lose their rental license with the city. It is estimated approximately 25% of the rental units in the city are owned by Suite Livin, based in Litchfield. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rental license is renewed every 4 years, and Willmar Rental Housing Inspector Ryan Tillemans has found many of Suite Livin's 900 or so units have problems that need to be fixed before a new license can be issued later this month....
WILLMAR, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Foley Library Getting A Facelift

FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
FOLEY, MN
kvsc.org

I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open

Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Notice of Postponement

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a default has occurred. Mortgagor: Darren E. Skinner and Denise M. Skinner. Recording Information: filed August 28, 2018 as Document No. 861321. Tax parcel identification number of property: 10-470-0110. Property Address: 22613 170th Street NW, Big Lake, MN 55309. The person holding the Mortgage is...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Earns Military Award

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the 2023 Military Friendly Employer and Military Spouse Friendly Employer designation. Using public information and responses from a survey, the Military Friendly Advisory Council ranked businesses on factors including new hire retention, employee turnover, and advancement of veterans and military employees.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check. With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county. 24 individuals were Level...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy