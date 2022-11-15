It’s the philosophy JMU volleyball holds about its play at the service line: “Get back there, get after it, get a hold of it,” assistant coach Charlie Condron said. Serving is one of the most basic aspects of volleyball. To serve, a player simply hits the ball over the net from the service area behind the back line. It’s simple, but when a serve is effective enough, it can land on the opponent’s side of the court before the team can react, resulting in a “service ace” and a point.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO