Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
breezejmu.org
JMU plays off against ODU, bringing home a winning score of 37-3
James Madison University plays against ODU on ODU grounds on Nov. 12th, taking back a sweeping win for the first time since playing Arkansas State. JMU will play against Georgia State next.
breezejmu.org
Chasing perfection: A long snapper’s quest from a summer camp to JMU and beyond
Cardinal Stadium’s 65,000 seats stack sky-high as airplanes rumble low into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, right over the west endzone’s bright white lights. Pink-orange clouds illuminate an otherwise overcast last evening of Daylight Saving. Below it all, just over one hour before playing in the biggest stadium...
breezejmu.org
JMU men's basketball dominates Howard, wins 95-69
In its second road game of the season, JMU men’s basketball defeated Howard, 95-69. The Dukes shot 59.4% from the field and 56% from 3. JMU relinquished its lead five times throughout the game. Howard shot 49.2% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range. Redshirt sophomore forward Terrance...
breezejmu.org
Analysis | JMU football's sixth win signifies another successful season
It’s not easy to transition to the FBS. The subdivision is the highest level of college football. It’s dominated by teams that have been competing at that level for over a century and have more financial resources and players on scholarship than transitioning programs. Then came JMU. The...
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball finds success at the service line in conference play
It’s the philosophy JMU volleyball holds about its play at the service line: “Get back there, get after it, get a hold of it,” assistant coach Charlie Condron said. Serving is one of the most basic aspects of volleyball. To serve, a player simply hits the ball over the net from the service area behind the back line. It’s simple, but when a serve is effective enough, it can land on the opponent’s side of the court before the team can react, resulting in a “service ace” and a point.
breezejmu.org
U.VA remembers fallen football players
A memorial service for the three University of Virginia football players killed Sunday will take place tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Breeze TV News Director Zoe Mowery reports from Charlottesville on how the U.Va. community is honoring the victims and coping with the tragedy.
breezejmu.org
JMU, U.Va. gather for candlelight vigils, remember shooting victims
Two schools, two nights apart, standing in silence. Members of the JMU and University of Virginia (U.Va.) communities stood together for two separate vigils Monday and Wednesday night, after three U.Va. football players — linebacker D’Sean Perry, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and wide receiver Devin Chandler — were killed in a shooting late Sunday night.
breezejmu.org
This week’s key takeaways from SGA Senate
SGA approves funds for Exit 245 and Asian Student Union. The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate unanimously passed a motion to provide Exit 245, an acapella group on campus, with a program grant of $3,000 for its end-of-year show, as well as $528 for the Asian Student Union’s (ASU) Nov. 5 cultural show.
Comments / 0