Gas prices will be a drag on Thanksgiving road trips: analyst
First, the good news. Gas prices have been going down after last month’s price spike, which was due, in part, to last month’s refinery shutdowns in Indiana and Ohio.
Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68...
Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices posted a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states due to an improvement in the refining situation. Also, oil prices have fallen back below $90 a barrel. Average gasoline prices...
TODAY.com
Gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving travel, could dip even further
Gas prices are down from last week and according to AAA they could drop even more in the coming days. Experts point to more stable oil prices for the recent dip.Nov. 17, 2022.
Gas Prices To Fall as 2022 Winds Up
Though still high, gasoline prices should trend lower as winter nears. No relief for diesel or heating oil consumers, though, and beware a natural gas spike.
A majority of Americans say inflation affecting their Thanksgiving plans
Two out of every 3 Americans say inflation will affect their Thanksgiving plans. Many cite concerns about the high cost of food, gasoline and other travel expenses. The average Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 14 percent more this year than in 2021. With the holiday season just around the...
iheart.com
Gas Prices Continue Down
Most states including Oregon are seeing prices at the pumps decline as travelers get ready for Thanksgiving travel next week. U.S. demand for gas has increased but fluctuating crude oil prices have helped keep pump prices in check. For the week, the national average for regular dips four cents to $3.76 a gallon. The Oregon average drops six cents to $4.77. This is the 10th-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
U.S. retail gasoline prices remain stable
Motor club AAA listed a national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline that was more or less unchanged from week-ago levels.
Price of diesel remains near all-time high despite gas prices falling
Fuel costs continue to fluctuate, and while the average price for a gallon of gas is down from its all-time high in June, the price of diesel fuel has recently shot up.
Save Money This Winter on Heating Costs
UNDATED (WJON News) - The cold weather is here, and Xcel Energy is sharing ways to keep your heating bills as low as possible. Xcel Energy reminds everyone of these tips to keep winter heating bills in check. Keep interior doors open to provide the best possible airflow. Lower your...
