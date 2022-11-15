ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1390 Granite City Sports

The Hill

Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68...
1390 Granite City Sports

Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices posted a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states due to an improvement in the refining situation. Also, oil prices have fallen back below $90 a barrel. Average gasoline prices...
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
iheart.com

Gas Prices Continue Down

Most states including Oregon are seeing prices at the pumps decline as travelers get ready for Thanksgiving travel next week. U.S. demand for gas has increased but fluctuating crude oil prices have helped keep pump prices in check. For the week, the national average for regular dips four cents to $3.76 a gallon. The Oregon average drops six cents to $4.77. This is the 10th-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
OREGON STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Save Money This Winter on Heating Costs

UNDATED (WJON News) - The cold weather is here, and Xcel Energy is sharing ways to keep your heating bills as low as possible. Xcel Energy reminds everyone of these tips to keep winter heating bills in check. Keep interior doors open to provide the best possible airflow. Lower your...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
