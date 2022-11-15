Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
OC developers unveil “coastal vintage” look for Dana Point Harbor
Dana Point Harbor may soon be revamped to look like a sun-bleached coastal village at a cose of $450 million. Dana Point Harbor Partners, based in Newport Beach, unveiled the new look of its 240-acre harbor, marina and hotel redevelopment in Dana Point, the Orange County Register reported. The proposed...
therealdeal.com
Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
Onni Group has added extended-stay hotels to apartments under construction in Long Beach and Hollywood. The Vancouver-based developer will add the extended-stay suites to its apartment complexes at 200 North Long Beach and 6091 West Santa Monica boulevards, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The Level Hotels & Furnished Suites, an extended-stay...
therealdeal.com
Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
Westside Estate Agency, one of L.A.’s most exclusive boutique real estate brokerages, is moving to a new location in a building owned by co-founder Kurt Rappaport. At the end of the first quarter 2023, WEA will move to 460 North Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. It’s an Art Deco-style building constructed in 1936 with about 3,600 square feet. The location offers a two-block walk to shops along Rodeo Drive.
therealdeal.com
Builder’s remedy moves inland to Hawaiian Gardens
Weeks after a flurry of so-called builder’s remedy project applications in Santa Monica set off a statewide frenzy, the previously obscure legal provision has now appeared in the small L.A. County city of Hawaiian Gardens. The project comes from Long Beach-based workforce housing developer Urban Pacific, which wants to...
therealdeal.com
Integral Communities to build 226 homes by LA River in Long Beach
Integral Communities will develop 226 homes along a polluted stretch of the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach. The Newport Beach-based developer was approved by the City Council to build the gated community at 12 Baker Street, the Long Beach Post reported. The low-lying residential development – with single-family...
therealdeal.com
Caruso concedes after $100M campaign for LA mayor
Rick Caruso has conceded the mayoral election in Los Angeles to U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a longtime elected official who withstood his $100 million self-funded campaign to pull away to a handy victory after a close campaign. The developer behind The Grove, Americana at Brand and various other commercial real...
therealdeal.com
Howard Industrial wins OK for 213-acre industrial park in IE
A 213-acre industrial park with three large warehouses has won approval in the Inland Empire. After years of debate, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved the Bloomington Business Park with three warehouses to contain a total 2.1 million square feet, the San Bernardino Sun reported. The project requires the razing of more than 250 homes.
therealdeal.com
LA transfer tax advocates declare victory
Thousands of votes remain uncounted, but election returns indicate that Measure ULA, the City of Los Angeles’ controversial transfer tax measure, is on track for a big win — and the measure’s advocates are declaring victory. “This victory is a victory for the community organizations who rallied...
