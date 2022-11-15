Read full article on original website
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
Suspects arrested after break-in at SouthPark Mall: Police
Strongsville police are investigating after a break-in at the SouthPark Mall early Thursday morning.
Body found wrapped in plastic at Parma home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
Shooting at Euclid Amazon facility: I-Team
“We just had a gun fired in the building,” an employee told dispatchers.
Man arrested after violating protection order in bar: Berea Police Blotter
Violation of temporary protection order: Front Street. A Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in his home after he violated a temporary protection order at The Hydrant Pub & Grub, 786 Front St. A bartender at The Hydrant approached a police cruiser parked near...
UPS facility broken into; 24 trucks raided of deliveries: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A burglary was reported at UPS Nov. 14 in which an undetermined number of suspects broke into the facility and went through packages on 24 delivery trucks. A broken window appeared to be the point of entry in the crime that occurred over the weekend. High-priced electronics were believed to...
FBI investigating multiple swatting incidents in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland office of the FBI is investigating another round of swatting, or false reports of active shooters at Northeast Ohio schools. Around 10:00 a.m., a heavy police presence was spotted at Rhodes High School in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood for unconfirmed reports of a shooting.
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Photos released of Giant Eagle shooting suspect
The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a Giant Eagle parking lot shooting suspect.
Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred. Take a close look at the surveillance photo of...
Suspect wanted for shooting at Cleveland Giant Eagle parking lot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man involved in a shooting in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Nov. 10. According to police, around 5:30 p.m. at the Giant Eagle located at 3050 West 117th St., the suspect got into a fight with the victim.
Cleveland FBI confirms 'swatting' incidents at multiple schools in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland FBI confirmed to 3News that "swatting" incidents took place at schools across Northern Ohio on Wednesday. The FBI released the following statement regarding the incidents to 3News on Wednesday:. "The Cleveland FBI is aware of the swatting incidents in Northern Ohio. The FBI takes swatting...
Person identified in attempted Fairview Park carjacking
A person of interest has been identified in an attempted carjacking in Fairview Park on Friday.
Mentor police make arrest in hit-skip crash
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police say officers made an arrest in hit-skip crash that happened on Oct. 21. Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Dominic Liuzzo, from Wickliffe on the following charges:. Vehicular assault. Failure to stop after an accident. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of Marijuana. Police say 64-year-old...
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
Nursing home visitor just wanted a glass of water: Beachwood Police Blotter
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
2 suspected drug dealers arrested in connection to Vermilion man’s overdose death
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office along with several other area law enforcement agencies announced the arrests of two suspected drug dealers connected to 22-year-old Justin Cramer’s death, Tuesday. Cramer, who was from Vermilion, died from a fentanyl overdose in May. Tyler Wayne Fox, 22,...
