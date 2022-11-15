ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma

PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI investigating multiple swatting incidents in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland office of the FBI is investigating another round of swatting, or false reports of active shooters at Northeast Ohio schools. Around 10:00 a.m., a heavy police presence was spotted at Rhodes High School in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood for unconfirmed reports of a shooting.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred. Take a close look at the surveillance photo of...
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mentor police make arrest in hit-skip crash

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police say officers made an arrest in hit-skip crash that happened on Oct. 21. Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Dominic Liuzzo, from Wickliffe on the following charges:. Vehicular assault. Failure to stop after an accident. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of Marijuana. Police say 64-year-old...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

