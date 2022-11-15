ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche's estate is being sued for $2 million by the woman who was renting the house she crashed into

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

  • Anne Heche's estate is being sued by the woman who was in the house she crashed into.
  • Heche crashed into a Mar Vista, California, home on August 5, causing a fire and later, her death.
  • Lynne Mishele is suing Heche's estate for $2 million in damages.

Anne Heche's estate is being sued for $2 million by the woman who was in the house Heche crashed into during the August car accident that led to her death, according to court documents obtained by Insider

The suit, filed by attorneys for Lynne Mishele in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on November 9, requests "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence," "infliction of emotional distress," and "trespass."

Representatives for Heche did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Mishele was renting a home in Mar Vista, California, when Heche crashed into it on August 5, causing it to burst into flames.

According to the suit, Mishele said she "was working from home when she was stunned by the dramatic force of Heche's vehicle slamming through the front wall and driving through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet before settling into the laundry/storage room of her house."

The suit alleges that the front of Heche's car stopped "just feet" away from Mishele, her two dogs, and her pet tortoise.

Mishele was "terrified, severely traumatized, and without a place to live," following the crash, according to court documents, adding that "the home and all of Plaintiff's personal property were completely burned and destroyed, including an entire lifetime of possessions, pictures and mementos, all her business papers and equipment, her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing, basic necessities, and household items."

"In addition to losing all of her possessions and being physically uprooted, Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and professional hardship," the documents allege.

Mishele has been "unable to sleep and is battling acute anxiety and depression" because of the crash, citing court documents.

"She has also been unable to operate her home business because of her physical displacement and fragile mental health caused by Defendants' irresponsible behavior. She has received counseling but remains traumatized by Defendants' actions," the documents said.

At the time of the crash, a spokesperson for Heche said the actor experienced a "severe anoxic brain injury" and was in a coma for just over a week before she was taken off of life support and died .

Heche's death has been officially ruled an accident, People reported at the time , and her official cause of death was smoke inhalation and other injuries from the fiery car crash.

Comments / 245

Me ODell
3d ago

It wasn't her house. Her renter's insurance should cover everything. The insurance company can sue the estate for the reimbursement costs and temporary housing. $2 million is ridiculous. She can sue Heche's car insurance carrier for medical or other damages because it was a car accident. The long list makes it sound more like a money grab.

Reply(47)
153
Poppington
3d ago

Considering I don't even think Ann had 2 million at the time of her death, let it go and allow her children to inherit something. Renter's insurance should cover whatever she lost, plus didn't she already make a lot from a Go Fund Me? She's definitely trying to profit because of who Ann was. She would never do this for any Joe Blow.

Reply(11)
62
Lori Lewis
3d ago

Maybe she should have had renters insurance. Lady the house wasn’t yours and to say your stuff was worth 2 million, I’d that was the case you should have owned your own home

Reply(9)
58
 

