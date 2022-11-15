ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamath Palihapitiya said Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched him, but after the investor suggested changes like forming a board, FTX told him to get lost

By Britney Nguyen
 3 days ago
  • Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched Social Capital, but Chamath Palihapitiya said he "didn't make much sense."
  • After the Zoom meeting, the firm sent FTX recommendations if things were to proceed, including the formation of a board.
  • Palihapitiya said that FTX then told his firm to "go fuck yourself" for suggesting changes.

Investor Chamath Palihapitiya said his firm gave Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX two pages of recommendations in order to proceed with a potential investment, including forming a board of directors, after a Zoom pitch that didn't "make much sense.

FTX wasn't interested in making the changes, Palihapitiya said.

Palihapitiya, CEO and founder of venture capital company Social Capital, talked about FTX and Bankman-Fried's "red flags" in an episode of the "All-In" podcast hosted by him, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg.

He said Bankman-Fried pitched Social Capital while raising a $17 billion round. After a Zoom meeting with Bankman-Fried, Palihapitiya said he didn't "make much sense," so his team at Social Capital worked on a two-page deck of recommendations for next steps for FTX if the investment talks were to proceed.

The first recommendation, he said, was to form a board. The second was to create dual-class stock. And the third was "some reps and warranties around affiliated transactions and related party transactions."

"The person that worked there called us back and literally, I'm not kidding you, said, 'go fuck yourself,'" Palihapitiya said on the podcast.

FTX's corporate governance has come under intense scrutiny in the last week for its small and insulated circle of decision-makers, and the company notably does not have a board of directors. Palihapitiya highlights the firm's resistance to the idea.

Palihapitiya said he still thought Bankman-Fried and FTX were in "the bucket of these guys are unbelievably arrogant and smug."

Earlier in the episode, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, a guest on this episode of the podcast, said Bankman-Fried seemed to be "a very bright, credible, competent person" when they met, and that he didn't see Bankman-Fried as "unethical" or "committing fraud."

Palihapitiya said "we're only scratching the surface" amid FTX's collapse, and that "we're gonna find new stuff everyday."

Last Tuesday, FTX rival Binance announced its intention to acquire FTX, but pulled out the next day.

After the deal fell apart, FTX announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11. Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO the same day. The bankruptcy includes 130 additional affiliated companies, and Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research.

Related
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t want you to see old tweets about Tom Brady and about FTX being solvent: ‘We don’t invest client assets’

Legal troubles loom for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and now former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 7 that his company and its assets were “fine.” In the same tweet, he claimed that his exchange had “enough to cover all client holdings” because it did not “invest client assets.”
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
