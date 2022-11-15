Candy Company Stiffs Good Samaritan Who Found Multi-Million Dollar Check With Six Small Bags Of Gummies As A Thank You

MEGA

Not so sweet.

A German man who returned a multi-million check found on a train platform got a reward. The problem is it was a little small — just six bags of candy, Radar has learned.

A man named Anouar G was traveling home after visiting his mom, according to the German publication Bild, The Independent reported. That is when he saw a $4.7 million check on the platform, which appeared to be just left there.

The check was for candy maker Haribo from a supermarket chain.

“There was such a large sum on it that I couldn’t even pronounce it,” Anouar said.

Anouar contacted Haribo to tell them he found the check, according to the report. That is when the company asked him to destroy it and send proof of its destruction.

The Good Samaritan destroyed the multi-million payday and that is when the company sent him his reward. It wasn’t in the form of money or sweet discounts. No, it was six small bags of gummy candy from the maker.

“I thought that was a bit cheap,” Anouar G told Bild, according to The Independent .

The German-based candy company, which has an annual revenue of 2 billion Euros, defended the package. They said it was the standard thank you they send out for help.

“Since it was a named check, nobody but our company could have redeemed it,” the company stated