Candy Company Stiffs Good Samaritan Who Found Multi-Million Dollar Check With Six Small Bags Of Gummies As A Thank You

By Alex Lang
 4 days ago
Not so sweet.

A German man who returned a multi-million check found on a train platform got a reward. The problem is it was a little small — just six bags of candy, Radar has learned.

A man named Anouar G was traveling home after visiting his mom, according to the German publication Bild, The Independent reported. That is when he saw a $4.7 million check on the platform, which appeared to be just left there.

The check was for candy maker Haribo from a supermarket chain.

“There was such a large sum on it that I couldn’t even pronounce it,” Anouar said.

Anouar contacted Haribo to tell them he found the check, according to the report. That is when the company asked him to destroy it and send proof of its destruction.

The Good Samaritan destroyed the multi-million payday and that is when the company sent him his reward. It wasn’t in the form of money or sweet discounts. No, it was six small bags of gummy candy from the maker.

“I thought that was a bit cheap,” Anouar G told Bild, according to The Independent .

The German-based candy company, which has an annual revenue of 2 billion Euros, defended the package. They said it was the standard thank you they send out for help.

“Since it was a named check, nobody but our company could have redeemed it,” the company stated

Comments / 44

bcuzican
4d ago

that's absolutely ridiculous!! I was offered $500 for returning a purse left in a Walmart cart. I declined it but the fact that I was offered the reward made me feel appreciated

Reply(1)
50
BMG62
3d ago

Why would they want it destroyed 🤔? Their “reward” was an absolute insult. I will now boycott their company for the rest of my life. This was appalling!

Reply(3)
25
Mark Kendrick
3d ago

let's boycott them that was a slap to anyone face 6 bags of candy they could have done better but it was out the great heart this man had to reach out to them to notify them (but God sit high and look low ) not point the finger at the company but come on candy man you should have did better

Reply
12
