ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Sen. Mike Lee one of 200 Americans hit with latest Russian travel sanctions

By Kyle Dunphey
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvaHY_0jBdxOkZ00
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks to the crowd as Utah Republicans gather for an election night party at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Lee was joined on stage by his wife, Sharon, and other family and friends. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In what he calls “a badge of honor,” Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee is one of 200 American politicians, bureaucrats, businesspeople and media figures barred from traveling to Russia in a largely symbolic move announced Friday.

The no-fly list was made “on the basis of reciprocity,” the Kremlin says , in response to sanctions from the Biden administration targeting a number of Russian officials and public figures.

Lee blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unprovoked attacks” on Ukraine in a statement on Monday.

“We witnessed the dejected images of Ukrainian families driven from their homes in the face of indiscriminate Russian aggression. Putin’s unhinged actions have demonstrated that Russia is not a partner responsible nations can trust,” Lee said. “For those reasons, I welcome the addition of my name to the Russian no-fly list. I will wear it like a badge of honor.”

Related

Lee is the latest, and final, member of Utah’s congressional delegation to be banned from Russia after almost 1,400 Americans were hit with sanctions in March, including several Utahns.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Reps. John Curtis, Burgess Owens and Blake Moore were all listed . Dale Kimball, a U.S. District Court judge in Utah, and former Utah U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman were also included. Former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch was posthumously sanctioned as well.

Those sanctions came about a week after Congress passed a $40 billion defensive and humanitarian aid package directed at Ukraine.

The bill sailed through Congress, with Utah’s three representatives and Romney all voting “yes” — Lee, citing concerns over spending amid inflation and a lack of oversight, was one of 11 Republican senators to vote against the package.

Related

The new list names a handful of members of Congress and their spouses, defense contractors, academics, journalists and more.

They include Valerie Biden Owens and James Biden, President Joe Biden’s siblings, Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., James Inhofe, R-Okla., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., political scientist Ian Bremmer, Boeing executive Theodore Colbert III and journalist Anne Applebaum of the Atlantic.

Russia also banned 100 Canadian citizens on Monday, an eclectic list that contains Jim Carrey and Margaret Atwood. Carrey has been outspoken in his criticism toward Putin, calling his administration “intolerable evil” on social media . Atwood is the author of the dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which has become a hit series on Hulu.

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

After Years of Trump-Russia Denials, Putin’s Enforcer Admits Election Interference

After adamantly denying interfering in the 2016 U.S. election that brought Donald Trump to power, a Kremlin insider has admitted that suspected Russian interference in American elections was real. “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a chief ally and favorite chef of Vladimir Putin said on Russian social media through his Concord Catering company on Monday. “Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Mother Jones

Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
UTAH STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
HuffPost

Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

Donald Trump-backed conspiracy theorist Kari Lake on Monday night lost her bid for governor in Arizona ― and some members of her own party couldn’t be happier. Lake frequently attacked other Republicans and last month even mockingly thanked anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for endorsing her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

American fighter in Ukraine describes the "pure evil" of Russia's war

An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against "pure evil." "Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what's been done to these people," said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
TENNESSEE STATE
Vox

Kari Lake’s defeat in Arizona may only be a temporary blow to Trumpism

Republican Kari Lake, a far-right former TV news anchor who rapidly built a national profile as one of the most vocal proponents of President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies, won’t be Arizona’s next governor. But even if she admits that fact — a big if, given that she still hasn’t conceded and continues to attack her state’s electoral process— it’s not likely to be the last we’ll see of her.
ARIZONA STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy