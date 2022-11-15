ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Casey Anthony Blames Her Father for Daughter’s Death in Shocking Claim From New Documentary

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yU62_0jBdxMz700
(Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

More than 10 years after she was acquitted of her daughter’s murder, Casey Anthony is now putting the blame on her father for the then toddler’s death in a new documentary about the case.

PEOPLE reports that during her first on-camera interview for the documentary, Casey Anthony made some explosive claims about her father, George Anthony, and his involvement in the death of her daughter, Caylee. The media outlet reports that in 2008, Casey made headlines over the disappearance of Caylee. Six months after she went missing, Cayle’s remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Anthony home.

Following the discovery of Caylee’s remains, Casey Anthony was charged with murder. During the 2011 trial, Casey’s legal team stated that the then-toddler had downed in the family pool. Although she had been acquitted of murder charges, she was convicted of four counts of providing false information to law enforcement. She later served prison time for the conviction.

During the interview, Casey Anthony revealed that she had been sexually abused by her father and her brother, Lee. Both men notably denied Casey’s claims in court. Neither was charged. Casey also alleged that her father had staged Caylee’s drowning in order to cover up that he may have abused the toddler as well.

“I wasn’t feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down,” Casey Anthony recalled about the day that Caylee was last seen alive. Casey had the little girl lie down in bed with her. “I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was. That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

Casey Anthony then said she saw her father holding Caylee.

Casey Anthony Recalls What Happened After Her Father Got Caylee Out of the Pool

After finding Caylee in her father’s arms, Casey Anthony said the little girl was soaking wet. “He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 9-1-1 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy and she was cold.”

Casey Anthony then said that her father took Caylee from her and immediately softened his tone. “[He said], ‘It’s going to be ok,’” she recalled. “I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away.”

Following the ordeal, Casey Anthony said she went to stay with her then-boyfriend, Tony Lazzaro. However, she didn’t tell anyone about what happened to Caylee. She also said she wasn’t under the impression that the toddler was dead. “During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive,” she claimed. “My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.”

Casey Anthony then added that she didn’t believe that Caylee drowned. “There was no ladder … no way for her to shimmy up. There’s no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did.”

Comments / 29

Sinton Pirate
3d ago

Unbelievable all this time and still no truth. Trying to put blame on father SMH. No parent would leave their child lifeless to see their bf and believe the kid is not dead. Really couldn't come up with a believable story. Shift the blame to the father and insinuate he did something to her and tried to cover it up. I don't think so

Reply
17
Brenda Hapner
3d ago

I don’t believe it! Casey said over and over, that her sitter took Caylee. So she’s lying! And why is she saying this now, so many years after the fact??!!! She knows exactly what happened to Caylee. Plus, why were Caylee’s remains so close to Casey’s parents house??? 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(1)
20
judy van coevering
3d ago

she is a proven LIAR.... said she had a job..... she didnt.... said she had a nanny.... she didn't.... constant LIES....

Reply
16
Related
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
OK! Magazine

Casey Anthony Accuses Father For Death Of Toddler Caylee: 'He Didn't Rush To Call 911'

Casey Anthony believes her father, George, is at fault for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death in 2008.The infamous mother has relived her version of the toddler’s final moments in the 36-year-old's first ever on-camera interview teaser for Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which is set for release on Tuesday, November 29.Anthony was the original suspect of her daughter's murder but was acquitted after being found not guilty on July 5, 2011.Over a decade later, Anthony confessed she believes Caylee — whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the family's home six months after her disappearance...
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Casey Anthony Claims Her Father Was Responsible for Daughter’s Death in New Interview

For the first time since the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony will give an on-camera interview about the controversial case in Peacock’s upcoming three-part series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), the three-part limited series begins streaming Nov....
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service

The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

584K+
Followers
66K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy