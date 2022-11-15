Casey Anthony Blames Her Father for Daughter’s Death in Shocking Claim From New Documentary

(Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

More than 10 years after she was acquitted of her daughter’s murder, Casey Anthony is now putting the blame on her father for the then toddler’s death in a new documentary about the case.

PEOPLE reports that during her first on-camera interview for the documentary, Casey Anthony made some explosive claims about her father, George Anthony, and his involvement in the death of her daughter, Caylee. The media outlet reports that in 2008, Casey made headlines over the disappearance of Caylee. Six months after she went missing, Cayle’s remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Anthony home.

Following the discovery of Caylee’s remains, Casey Anthony was charged with murder. During the 2011 trial, Casey’s legal team stated that the then-toddler had downed in the family pool. Although she had been acquitted of murder charges, she was convicted of four counts of providing false information to law enforcement. She later served prison time for the conviction.

During the interview, Casey Anthony revealed that she had been sexually abused by her father and her brother, Lee. Both men notably denied Casey’s claims in court. Neither was charged. Casey also alleged that her father had staged Caylee’s drowning in order to cover up that he may have abused the toddler as well.

“I wasn’t feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down,” Casey Anthony recalled about the day that Caylee was last seen alive. Casey had the little girl lie down in bed with her. “I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was. That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

Casey Anthony then said she saw her father holding Caylee.

Casey Anthony Recalls What Happened After Her Father Got Caylee Out of the Pool

After finding Caylee in her father’s arms, Casey Anthony said the little girl was soaking wet. “He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 9-1-1 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy and she was cold.”

Casey Anthony then said that her father took Caylee from her and immediately softened his tone. “[He said], ‘It’s going to be ok,’” she recalled. “I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away.”

Following the ordeal, Casey Anthony said she went to stay with her then-boyfriend, Tony Lazzaro. However, she didn’t tell anyone about what happened to Caylee. She also said she wasn’t under the impression that the toddler was dead. “During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive,” she claimed. “My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.”

Casey Anthony then added that she didn’t believe that Caylee drowned. “There was no ladder … no way for her to shimmy up. There’s no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did.”