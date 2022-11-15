WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Hazardous Road Conditions Expected, Snow Predicted In Pennsylvania: NWS

A National Weather Service map showing the snow and Ice fall estimates for Nov. 15, 2022. Photo Credit: National Weather Service at State College

Winter weather of snow and ice fall is predicted in western and central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Nov. 15 through 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service State College.

Wet snow is expected to start around 1p.m with accumulations of less than 1 inch to 3 inches in central Pennsylvania but high elevations, areas north of Interstate 81, and western Pennsylvania are expecting up to 5 inches, according to a Winter Weather Advisory issued by NWS at 4 a.m.

Sometime between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the snow is expected to switch to rain or a wintry mix, which will accumulate on ridge tops near and just northwest of Interstate 99 and Route 220 corridor. The snow in the north and west will be followed by icy accumulations of a light glaze on the ridgetops, NWS stated in a Hazardous Weather Warning.

All the various advisories and warnings are expected to end at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The Counties that will be impacted include:

Franklin

Perry

Cumberland

Adams

Cambria

Clinton

Somerset

Lycoming

Centre

Blair

Huntingdon

Mifflin

Juniata

Erie

Bedford

Fulton

Union

Snyder

Warren

McKean

Potter

Elk

Cameron

Clearfield

Tioga

Sullivan

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.