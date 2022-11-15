BLUFFTON, S.C. — Officials have discovered skeletal remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the remains were recovered on Monday in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner's Office. Officials said the cause and manner of death nor the sex or race of the person is known.

