Charleston, SC

Historic Charleston Foundation

We’re in the home stretch of the Historic Charleston Foundation's 75th year! To close out the year they have Illumination Charleston to celebrate with four esteemed speakers in the design and historic preservation worlds. Also this fall, HCF is celebrating in the most Lowcountry way with a Lowcountry Oyster...
Skeletal remains found at Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve near Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Officials have discovered skeletal remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the remains were recovered on Monday in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner's Office. Officials said the cause and manner of death nor the sex or race of the person is known.
City of Charleston Unveils Plans for Future Hope Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the City of Charleston unveiled future plans for the Hope Center at Oyster Roast. The ceremony was held from 3-5 p.m. and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing Chair Robert Clement.
North Charleston police searching for woman missing since October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Have you seen Shavona Green?. The 41-year-old woman was last seen in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Green was seen wearing a green shirt and gray sweatpants. Police say she is 4'11" and weighs approximately 112...
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced $1B investment into N. Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment into building a centrally located campus in North Charleston. The campus will occupy 27 acres near I-26 and I-526, making the hospital easily accessible to residents of Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties. Roper St. Francis secured six parcels of real estate off of Mall Drive.
Trident Tech extends free tuition for students through spring 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is extending its tuition-free initiative another academic year, allowing South Carolina residents to attend college tuition-free through the spring semester of 2024. The free tuition applies to all of the college's 150 programs, including the transfer program, where a student attends for...
Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
The PINK HOUSE to host food distribution event Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The PINK HOUSE Neighborhood Resource Center is hosting a food distribution event on Saturday, Nov.18. The event is at 1551 Mulberry Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you need your groceries delivered, call or text (843) 732-0432. Give your name, address, and phone...
Former CCSD teacher gifts hundreds of bikes to elementary school students

A former CCSD first-grade teacher warmed the hearts of hundreds of children this week. Founder and Executive Director of Going Places, Katie Blomquist, gifted 448 brand-new bicycles to elementary students at Maltida Dunston Elementary School on Monday, Nov 14. Blomquist and Going Places gifted 167 bicycles to the Charleston Development...
Construction underway at Dorchester Co. 17k sqft Emergency Operations & Dispatch center

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government's construction of a new Emergency Operations and Dispatch center facility is coming along nicely. ,The 17,000-square-foot building has the following features:. 45 positions on the EOC floor. 20 dispatch console positions. Sleeping quarters. Secure bay for command post. Commercial Kitchen. Press...
Fatal Crash near US-17 Alternate leaves two dead

Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday afternoon a fatal collision left two people dead. At 4:15 p.m. two cars collided on Gumville road, near US-17 Alternate, according to authorities. One driver was transported to Trident Medical center. The driver and passenger in the other car sustained fatal injuries,...
New BCSD Board bans teaching of Critical Race Theory

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A nationwide controversy has made its way to the Lowcountry. On Tuesday night, BCSD Members decided to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in their classrooms with a 6 to 2 vote. Critical Race Theory is an academic framework with different definitions, but it's creating controversy in education.
