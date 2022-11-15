Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
Twelve Bills Players Were on Field During OT Play vs. Vikings
Video showed Buffalo lining up on defense with an extra man in the red zone on Minnesota’s overtime possession.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
atozsports.com
Bills’ controversial decision is evidence of a huge strength
One of the most scrutinized moments of the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings will be one that came in the fourth quarter while the Bills lead 27-17. Facing fourth-and-two with the ball at the Vikings’ seven-yard line, Buffalo decided to go for it instead of turning a 10-point lead into a 13-point advantage. The play itself resulted in an interception that Patrick Peterson returned for 39 yards to set up Kirk Cousins at the Vikings’ 34-yard line.
Yardbarker
Titans at Packers: Three bold predictions for 'Thursday Night Football'
The red-hot Tennessee Titans will open up the NFL Week 11 slate against the Green Bay Packers inside Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime Thursday night. Tennessee has won six of its past seven after an ugly 0-2 start to the season. Its only loss during this span was a 20-17 overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 9.
Chiefs Kingdom (prop) betting guide to Thursday Night Football
Sure, the Chiefs have already played on Thursday Night football, but don’t let that stop you from kicking your weekend off early with some of the best prop bets for this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup. Let me start by telling you how jarring it was to start...
Video of Vikings Play-By-Play Broadcaster Paul Allen Calling Ending of Bills Game is Tremendous
Very entertaining to watch.
Could Bills vs. Browns be moved to different location due to snowstorm?
Highmark Stadium may resemble a winter wonderland if snow projections for Western New York are correct over the next few days. By the time that the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m., Orchard Park could receive up to three feet of snow. WGRZ-TV’s Patrick Hammer shared potential lake effect snow totals between Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon.
Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising
From the owner's suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising
NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction
The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings. The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game...
Connolly Cup finalists for 2022 WNY football season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In its 50th anniversary season, the Connolly Cup will be presented to the most outstanding high school football player in Western New York during a Dec. 5 banquet at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell. The Trench Trophy will be presented to the most outstanding lineman in WNY at the Dick Gallagher […]
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers Game Won’t Be on TV)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Tennessee Titans...
FOX Sports
Packers attempt to contain Henry as Titans head to Lambeau
TENNESSEE (6-3) at GREEN BAY (4-6) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Titans 40-14 on Dec. 27, 2020, at Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Titans won 17-10 over Denver Broncos at home; Packers won 31-28 over Dallas Cowboys in overtime at home. TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH...
No. 13 Auburn looks to stay hot, hosts Texas Southern
The challenges keep coming for No. 13 Auburn, which has approached the midway point of a run that has it
How To Watch Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Live in 2022
In college basketball, there are few rivalries as intense as those between the Hoosiers and the Boilermakers. With the Indiana
