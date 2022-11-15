ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Gear restrictions continue on Chetco, Winchuck rivers

The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Auqan_0jBdwfx700

Chetco and Winchuck angling gear restrictions are extended through 11:59 p.m., Nov. 15 due to low water levels.

The gear restriction extension is also a conservative approach to help lower harvest levels of older aged chinook salmon.

Angling is restricted to fly fishing (must include a strike indicator) or bobber fishing in both rivers. The Chetco restriction applies from River Mile 2.2 to Nook Creek, and from the mouth to Wheeler Creek in the Winchuck River.

Based on historical flow regimes, gear restrictions are typically in place Sept. 1 – Nov. 3 each year to eliminate snagging. As in 2018, this year is an exception with abnormally low flows and no significant October rains. With rain forecasted beginning this week, the gear restriction will lift at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 16.

ODFW biologists expect good numbers of chinook to return to the Chetco and some are already holding in the lower river. Maintaining a fishing opportunity for Chetco bank anglers is important and this is also a good time of year to harvest returning hatchery fish.

Comments / 0

Related
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack

A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Disease outbreak in sea lions has potential to be spread to dogs

Wildlife officials always encourage humans and their pets to keep their distance from sea lions and other marine mammals on the beach. A recent outbreak of disease among sea lion populations is giving people and their pets yet another reason to steer clear of marine mammals while they walk along the beach. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported an increase in the number of stranded sea lions along...
BROOKINGS, OR
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Stay safe while working in the yard

As the leaves turn, fall weather arrives in the Pacific Northwest. For some homeowners, this means pruning trees and taming overgrown gardens, for others it means cleaning the gutters or painting the house. Many outdoor projects like these can be hazardous if you don’t put safety first. “Now is a great time to prune any trees that could cause trouble once the storms start coming in,” said Joe Cissna, Pacific Power’s health and safety manager. “Winter storms bringing down branches is a big cause of...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Guest Column: The fading miracle of migration

For the past few weeks, dozens of turkey vultures have been circling on thermals over my house in Oregon, preparing to soar away south into California. Not long ago, I saw a late monarch butterfly passing high overhead, its orange wings incandescent against the blue sky. These are examples of the great migratory movements that enliven the West every spring and fall. The long-distance migrations of seemingly fragile monarch butterflies...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Mussel harvesting reopens coastwide in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish opening. All mussel harvesting has opened from Siletz Bay to the California border. Mussel harvesting is now open from the Washington border to the California border. Recent samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid are below the closure limit for two consecutive weeks. ...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
154
Followers
582
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy