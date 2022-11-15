Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Related
‘Unlucky’ Butler, St. Francis (Pa.) attempt to shift narrative
Two weeks into the season, Butler and St. Francis (Pa.) already have something unfortunate in common as they enter Thursday’s
thebutlercollegian.com
After the Buzzer: Butler vs St. Francis 11/17/22
Sophomore guard Simas Lukosius battles for a rebound against a St. Francis defender on Nov. 17. Photo by Ethan Polak. The Butler men’s basketball team knocks off St. Francis 95-67 inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Bulldogs’ second win of the season.
Better call Gaul: State College gets 3OT playoff victory over McDowell
Sophomore Michael Gaul had two consecutive plays where he made his mark to help State College get the big win.
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star QB Jayden Bradford Has Penn State in top 4
Jayden Bradford, a Class of 2024 four-star quarterback out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State is one of them. Louisville, NC State and South Carolina are also in the running. Bradford is the No. 9 prospect in Florida, the No. 9 quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Q&A: Penn State field hockey aims for national title in first NCAA Tournament semifinals appearance since 2007
Penn State field hockey has waited more than a decade to be at this point. Despite the Nittany Lions being a consistent contender in the rugged Big Ten, a deep NCAA Tournament run eluded the team since its last semifinal appearance in 2007. That changes this weekend in Storrs, Conn....
duqsm.com
Football blown out by Saint Francis
On a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon in Loretto, Pa., the Duquesne football team fell to 3-7 after a 51-14 loss to St. Francis (Pa.), securing its first season with seven or more losses since 2009. It’s the program’s worst season since 2014, when the team went 6-6.
Bellefonte Red Raiders football head coach Vaughn Donmoyer set to resign
The team has struggled over the past two seasons.
Jersey Shore, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Allentown Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Daily Collegian
Alumni couple pays Penn State experience forward through endowed IST scholarship
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jason Streeter (class of 2007) and Amanda Brown (class of 2008) have been inspired by their individual Penn State experiences in their motivation to jointly support students at the University. The couple has made a commitment to establish the Jason Streeter and Amanda Brown Dean's Advisory Board Matching Scholarship in the College of Information Sciences and Technology.
Onward State
Penn State Shares Winter Weather Cancellation Procedures
After this week proved to be the first snowfall of the winter season in State College, Penn State reminded students and faculty what it will do when normal operations are disrupted due to inclement weather. During and after a winter storm, individuals are encouraged to avoid traveling to campus, if...
Digital Collegian
Canyon Pizza’s closure, health violations are ‘shocking’ Penn State students
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department for “numerous health violations,” according to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, and Penn State students had a wide variety of thoughts on the situation. Canyon Pizza, founded by Greg Nau and Tony...
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest
There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
State College
Canyon Pizza in State College Closed for Apparent Health Code Violations
Canyon Pizza in downtown State College closed, at least temporarily, on Tuesday due to apparent health code violations, according to a sign posted in the restaurant’s window. The sign states that the restaurant at 219 E. Beaver Ave. has been closed “by the order of the State College Borough...
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
abc23.com
Camp Woodward Lawsuit Update
The owners of a Centre County sports camp are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit that includes claims of sexual abuse by a former camp counselor. In their response filed this week, the owners of Camp Woodward distanced themselves from former gymnastics coach Nathan Singer, who worked at the camp in 2016.
First snowfall in Centre County causes closures, crashes, messy road conditions
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Centre County through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Teens charged for damaging mall store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall. The damage estimate is $3,696, police say. Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.
WGAL
Vehicle went airborne in Perry County fatal crash, Pennsylvania State Police say
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Perry County. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Road at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township. Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as Keith Krieger, 44, from Herndon, Pennsylvania. State...
Comments / 0