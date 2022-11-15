ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

After the Buzzer: Butler vs St. Francis 11/17/22

Sophomore guard Simas Lukosius battles for a rebound against a St. Francis defender on Nov. 17. Photo by Ethan Polak. The Butler men’s basketball team knocks off St. Francis 95-67 inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Bulldogs’ second win of the season.
2024 4-Star QB Jayden Bradford Has Penn State in top 4

Jayden Bradford, a Class of 2024 four-star quarterback out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State is one of them. Louisville, NC State and South Carolina are also in the running. Bradford is the No. 9 prospect in Florida, the No. 9 quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Football blown out by Saint Francis

On a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon in Loretto, Pa., the Duquesne football team fell to 3-7 after a 51-14 loss to St. Francis (Pa.), securing its first season with seven or more losses since 2009. It’s the program’s worst season since 2014, when the team went 6-6.
Jersey Shore, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Allentown Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
Alumni couple pays Penn State experience forward through endowed IST scholarship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jason Streeter (class of 2007) and Amanda Brown (class of 2008) have been inspired by their individual Penn State experiences in their motivation to jointly support students at the University. The couple has made a commitment to establish the Jason Streeter and Amanda Brown Dean's Advisory Board Matching Scholarship in the College of Information Sciences and Technology.
Penn State Shares Winter Weather Cancellation Procedures

After this week proved to be the first snowfall of the winter season in State College, Penn State reminded students and faculty what it will do when normal operations are disrupted due to inclement weather. During and after a winter storm, individuals are encouraged to avoid traveling to campus, if...
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest

There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
Camp Woodward Lawsuit Update

The owners of a Centre County sports camp are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit that includes claims of sexual abuse by a former camp counselor. In their response filed this week, the owners of Camp Woodward distanced themselves from former gymnastics coach Nathan Singer, who worked at the camp in 2016.
Teens charged for damaging mall store

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall. The damage estimate is $3,696, police say. Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.
