Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Bubble Alley balloon display in Downtown Pensacola to stay up until 2023

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The Foo Foo Fest may be over, but Bubble Alley is here to stay until January 2023. The colorful canopy of balloons over Intendencia Street were such a hit during the 12-day festival that Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) Executive Director Walker Wilson says officials decided to keep it. DIB partners with Friends of Downtown Pensacola, which received a grant from the Foo Foo fest to create the balloon installation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Foo Foo Festival 2022 wraps up successfully

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Twelve days of arts, culture, music and food have ended, leaving Pensacola locals and tourists with colorful memories of the Foo Foo Festival. The biggest of which was Bubble Alley. "I don't know who has not taken their photo under Bubble Alley," Foo Foo Festival Director and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Eat for free, only pay if you can at Brewton restaurant

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Lisa McMillan treats everyone like family. Her restaurant, Drexell & Honeybees, offers great down-home cookin’. BBQ ribs, meatloaf, squash casserole, corn and other tasty stuff is always cooking in the kitchen. The one thing you won’t find is a cash register or a credit card machine, though. “Anyone can come in […]
BREWTON, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL

Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Murals and Monkeys in downtown Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s for your Instagram reel or just a memory, the four murals around Brewton are a must-see. “Public art enlivens your town economically, it’s been proven to increase spending. People love to be where there’s artwork. It lifts you up and it also ties you to your past,” said Connie […]
BREWTON, AL
WEAR

Ballet Pensacola presents The Nutcracker - Dec. 16 - 18

Choreographed and Directed by Artistic Director Darren McIntyre. Ballet Pensacola brings the wildly popular holiday favorite, The Nutcracker to the Pensacola Saenger Theatre this December. The family classic, with music by composer Peter Tchaikovsky, tells the story of young girl, Clara, who together with the Nutcracker Prince, defeat the evil Mouse King. The Sugar Plum fairies host a celebration in their honor. More than 100 children from the Ballet Pensacola Academy portray characters in this magnificent mainstage production which treats the audience to stunning costumes and lavish set design.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Students to Harvest, Pack Locally Grown Produce Ahead of Distribution to Escambia, Santa Rosa County Families

WHAT: The annual Farm to City Food Distribution provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On the day prior to distribution, high school student volunteers will help harvest and pack collards, cabbage and sweet potatoes grown at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) campus in Jay.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

