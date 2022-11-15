Choreographed and Directed by Artistic Director Darren McIntyre. Ballet Pensacola brings the wildly popular holiday favorite, The Nutcracker to the Pensacola Saenger Theatre this December. The family classic, with music by composer Peter Tchaikovsky, tells the story of young girl, Clara, who together with the Nutcracker Prince, defeat the evil Mouse King. The Sugar Plum fairies host a celebration in their honor. More than 100 children from the Ballet Pensacola Academy portray characters in this magnificent mainstage production which treats the audience to stunning costumes and lavish set design.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO