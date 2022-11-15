Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
WEAR
Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
WEAR
Bubble Alley balloon display in Downtown Pensacola to stay up until 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The Foo Foo Fest may be over, but Bubble Alley is here to stay until January 2023. The colorful canopy of balloons over Intendencia Street were such a hit during the 12-day festival that Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) Executive Director Walker Wilson says officials decided to keep it. DIB partners with Friends of Downtown Pensacola, which received a grant from the Foo Foo fest to create the balloon installation.
Man shot on W. Michigan Avenue in Pensacola
A man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Pensacola.
WEAR
More people turning to Northwest Florida non-profit groups this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida non-profit groups say more people are leaning on them for help this holiday season. Those organizations say families are struggling to put food on the table every day -- Thanksgiving included. As these organizations explain, you may not see the need, but we all see...
WEAR
Pensacola Foo Foo Festival 2022 wraps up successfully
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Twelve days of arts, culture, music and food have ended, leaving Pensacola locals and tourists with colorful memories of the Foo Foo Festival. The biggest of which was Bubble Alley. "I don't know who has not taken their photo under Bubble Alley," Foo Foo Festival Director and...
WEAR
City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
Eat for free, only pay if you can at Brewton restaurant
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Lisa McMillan treats everyone like family. Her restaurant, Drexell & Honeybees, offers great down-home cookin’. BBQ ribs, meatloaf, squash casserole, corn and other tasty stuff is always cooking in the kitchen. The one thing you won’t find is a cash register or a credit card machine, though. “Anyone can come in […]
WEAR
Gathering Church giving away 400 turkeys in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Gathering Church is giving away 400 frozen turkeys in Fort Walton Beach to families in need this holiday season. It will take place Saturday at noon in the parking lot of Gathering Church at Eglin Pkwy Suite B. Crop Drop is assisting the church with...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
WEAR
How shelters are caring for Pensacola's homeless through the cold weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's homeless are dealing with some cold temperatures Thursday night. Area shelters are working to increase their capacity to make room for as many people as they can. Living on the streets is not easy. "Surviving is a whole lot different than having a comfortable night," Richard...
Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, […]
WEAR
Two people win Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are over $50,000 richer Wednesday morning after buying winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 tickets in Escambia County. The winning numbers were 10, 18, 20, 22, and 24. One of the tickets was sold at the State Line Gift Shop on Highway 97 in McDavid...
WEAR
Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
Murals and Monkeys in downtown Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s for your Instagram reel or just a memory, the four murals around Brewton are a must-see. “Public art enlivens your town economically, it’s been proven to increase spending. People love to be where there’s artwork. It lifts you up and it also ties you to your past,” said Connie […]
WEAR
How the future of Warrington Middle affects the Pensacola area military community
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The future of Warrington Middle School will soon be in the hands of a new company -- Charter School USA -- after the Escambia County School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday night in favor of the change. Beginning in December, Charter School USA will move staff into...
Pensacola woman punched in the face, has bleach poured on her, 1 arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly punching a woman in the face and pouring bleach on her in June, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Ricko Eugene Jenkins, 35, was charged with obstructing justice and aggravated battery, on Nov. 15. On June 19, 2022, deputies said they […]
WEAR
Ballet Pensacola presents The Nutcracker - Dec. 16 - 18
Choreographed and Directed by Artistic Director Darren McIntyre. Ballet Pensacola brings the wildly popular holiday favorite, The Nutcracker to the Pensacola Saenger Theatre this December. The family classic, with music by composer Peter Tchaikovsky, tells the story of young girl, Clara, who together with the Nutcracker Prince, defeat the evil Mouse King. The Sugar Plum fairies host a celebration in their honor. More than 100 children from the Ballet Pensacola Academy portray characters in this magnificent mainstage production which treats the audience to stunning costumes and lavish set design.
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
WEAR
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
thepulsepensacola.com
Students to Harvest, Pack Locally Grown Produce Ahead of Distribution to Escambia, Santa Rosa County Families
WHAT: The annual Farm to City Food Distribution provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On the day prior to distribution, high school student volunteers will help harvest and pack collards, cabbage and sweet potatoes grown at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) campus in Jay.
