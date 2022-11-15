ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre

The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
Three El Paso Area Football Teams Set for Area Playoffs

Three teams from El Paso will get set for the area playoff round on Friday night, each with one goal in mind: survive and advance. Pebble Hills, Eastwood and Canutillo have each had great seasons. Now, it will be up to these local squads to try and hang in with the best of them as the playoffs continue.
3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season

Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
UTEP Women’s Basketball Season Off to Strong Start

The UTEP men's basketball team is not the only Miners hoops team that is off to a strong start this season. The UTEP women's basketball team has won all three of their games, including last night's 80-65 victory over Texas Southern. The Miners led this game by 22 points after three quarters, but they took their foot off the gas pedal in the fourth, which was noted by head coach Kevin Baker in his postgame comments.
Paying Respects To Some of the Best Drummers From El Paso

We know El Paso has given us some amazing musicians & as a drummer, I want to give a shout out to some amazing fellow El Paso drummers that rock. The El Paso successors to Pantera, the Pissing Razors have been making music since 1994 with no signs of stopping. Especially with being so close to the late Abbott brothers...
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso

That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

