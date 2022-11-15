Read full article on original website
Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre
The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
Enjoy The Beauty Of El Paso On These Favorite Hiking Spots
If you're a hiker or you just love being outdoors, there's a magic of basking in the beauty & fresh air while pushing yourself on a difficult rocky trail. But the reward... is well worth it. If you're looking for some particular hiking trails or spots to check out in...
El Paso Streetcar: Catch a Free Ride to Winterfest, Park for Free
Winterfest gets underway this Saturday, November 19. Opening Day festivities will include the annual tree lighting, a vendor’s market, and the nighttime lights parade. With anywhere from 45,000 to 55,000 spectators expected downtown, traffic will no doubt be bumper to bumper and parking spots might be hard to come by.
How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
Three El Paso Area Football Teams Set for Area Playoffs
Three teams from El Paso will get set for the area playoff round on Friday night, each with one goal in mind: survive and advance. Pebble Hills, Eastwood and Canutillo have each had great seasons. Now, it will be up to these local squads to try and hang in with the best of them as the playoffs continue.
El Paso Cheer Team to Perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
An El Paso cheer team will be a part of the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Cheer Force Athletics will be representing the city of El Paso at the annual holiday parade this year. The cheerleading organization earned the opportunity by taking top honors at the 14th Annual UTEP Cheerleading Competition this past February.
El Paso Dog Bakery Donates Dog-safe Thanksgiving Meals For Local Animal Shelters
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and during the Thanksgiving holiday many local shelters give back to those in need by providing warm Thanksgiving meals to families or individuals that need a Thanksgiving meal. Oftentimes, however, we forget about the dogs that are spending their Thanksgiving at animal shelters. Well,...
El Paso’s Latest 3D Balloon Mural Reminds Locals To “TEYQUERISI” Over the Holidays
Serious question: Where does Tino Ortega get all this energy to complete so many amazing murals in a short amount of time?!. If someone can find that answer for me that would be great. If not, it’s ok because whatever it is that helps motivate him to create these amazing balloon murals is working!
UTEP Football Preparing For Lonely Senior Day at the Sun Bowl
Sometimes, you only get one chance to make a great first impression. For the UTEP team, that was on August 27th, when the Miners sold out the Sun Bowl stadium for their season opener against North Texas. Unfortunately for them, the Mean Green dominated the game and sent 45,971 unhappy fans home.
Family Outing to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
El Pasoans not satisfied with procuring their Christmas tree from a big box store or parking lot vendor can pick out and cut down their own at the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico. Christmas may still be weeks away, but it’s time to start making plans if you want...
Ring In the Holidays! Schedule Set for 2022 El Paso Winterfest Opening Day Lights Parade, Tree Lighting
“Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus…” The schedule of events is set for one of El Paso’s most celebrated Christmas-time traditions. The Lights Parade and the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony return November 19. Downtown will again play host to a full day of holiday entertainment...
El Paso’s Union Plaza Welcomes First-Ever Dueling Piano Bar, Elton’s Dueling Pianos
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s the first of its kind in El Paso!. El Pasoans Michael Sarabia and his partner Alex Diaz have experienced dueling piano bars in other parts of town and when the time came for them to think of a new idea to bring to the borderland, they quickly knew what it was El Paso needed.
3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season
Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
UTEP Women’s Basketball Season Off to Strong Start
The UTEP men's basketball team is not the only Miners hoops team that is off to a strong start this season. The UTEP women's basketball team has won all three of their games, including last night's 80-65 victory over Texas Southern. The Miners led this game by 22 points after three quarters, but they took their foot off the gas pedal in the fourth, which was noted by head coach Kevin Baker in his postgame comments.
Operation H.O.P.E. Hosting Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru for El Pasoans In Need
El Paso families feeling the financial pinch and wondering if they will be able to put together a proper Thanksgiving dinner will get some help from a local non-profit organization. Operation H.O.P.E. is teaming up with a local ministry and several sponsors to conduct a “Thanksgiving Food Drive Thru." The...
The Only Thing You Need To Make Your Fake Texas Tree Smell Real
NOT AN AD. Just a midwest millennial grasping on to the last drops of childhood joy. Chasing VCRs. Hanging on the faux smell of pine trees like it might ask me to prom. Re-watching Miracle on 34th Street still thinking I can relate somehow to 6-year-old Mara Wilson. If Dylan McDermott hasn't aged a day... why should I?
UTEP Hosts FIU Saturday with QB Starter Still in Question
When the UTEP football team (4-6) wraps up their home schedule against Florida International (4-6), both teams will be vying to remain bowl eligible as the season winds down. For the Miners, there is still uncertainty on who will take the reigns at the quarterback position. The game is set...
State Parks In and Around El Paso Drop Entrance Fees in Honor of Veterans Day
A sacred and historic rock-climbing site, and a popular hiking destination inside El Paso city limits are among the Texas state parks you can get into for free on Sunday, November 13. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced it will be waiving entrance fees at Hueco Tanks State Park...
Paying Respects To Some of the Best Drummers From El Paso
We know El Paso has given us some amazing musicians & as a drummer, I want to give a shout out to some amazing fellow El Paso drummers that rock. The El Paso successors to Pantera, the Pissing Razors have been making music since 1994 with no signs of stopping. Especially with being so close to the late Abbott brothers...
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
