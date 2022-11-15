Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Executive Board accepts finding by summer study on regional jails
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Summer study committees of the South Dakota legislature presented their reports to the legislatures Executive Board in Pierre Tuesday. Senator Jim Stalzer of Sioux Falls was Chairman of the Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans. He told the board many counties were hit with jail...
gowatertown.net
Governor Noem Announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Merry Prairie Christmas.”
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Highway Patrol looking for more officers
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Highway Patrol is stepping up their recruitment efforts to find more troopers. Colonel Rick Miller says they are looking for those that want to serve. Miller says working in law enforcement can be very rewarding. Miller says they have some basic requirements. Miller says those...
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Supreme Court upholds rape convictions
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has set aside a Pennington County man’s claims that he was wrongly convicted of rape. Theodore Guzman received three life sentences in 2021 for first-degree rape and sexual contact with two of his children and one of his children’s friends.
He Flipped Off Kristi Noem in a Viral Photo—and It Cost Him His Job
CHAMBERLAIN, South Dakota—A small-town cook who said he was forced into a photo with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem went from flipping pancakes and burgers to flipping the bird in the picture.It made Stefen Monteau an internet sensation in South Dakota for a few days—and also cost him his job at Main Street Cafe & Market in Chamberlain, S.D. Monteau said he was fired in part because Noem’s campaign team complained about the photo.Noem, a Republican with admitted national ambitions, is seeking a second term as governor after four terms in Congress. She stopped at the cafe on Friday, Oct....
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, a Stanley County man has pleaded “not guilty” to 11 sex-related charges. Donnie Edwards, a 44-year-old man from Stanley County, has been charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree Rape, one count of Fourth Degree Rape, one count of Sexual Contact with a Child Under Sixteen, two counts of Aggravated Incest, and two counts of Incest.
