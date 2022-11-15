Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
BLM to remove North Spit docks for winter
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Spit docks are to be removed as early as Monday, November 21st, said the Bureau of Land Management. The agency stores the docks on dry ground during the winter season as to prevent weather conditions from damaging the docks. Each spring the docks...
KCBY
Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
KCBY
'Greater Idaho' supporters react to midterm elections
For some, the midterm elections came as a surprise. But David Jaques, owner and publisher of the Roseburg Beacon and leader of the Greater Idaho movement in Douglas County says he wasn't surprised. In the November midterm election, voters in Wheeler County passed a measure aimed at advancing the movement...
KCBY
Invalid signatures lead to failure of Bay Area Hospital board recall petition
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Two Bay Area Hospital board members are safe from recall after petitions from unions failed to garner enough signatures. On October 19, the UFCW 555 along with the Oregon Nurses Association submitted two petitions to recall board chair Thomas McAndrews and board secretary Donna Rabin.
KCBY
Roseburg homeowners encouraged to get flood insurance ahead of cold and wet winter
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a City of Roseburg press release, the Roseburg Community Development Department is encouraging local homeowners to make sure they have sufficient flood insurance. Homeowners whose property is located in a special flood hazard area are required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to buy...
KCBY
Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
KCBY
Christmas tree permits available for purchase starting November 21
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management announced that Christmas tree permits will go for sale starting Monday, November 21. Permits are available for purchase online and in person at the Coos Bay District Office. Purchase online at forestproducts.blm.gov. Select Oregon, and then select Coos Bay District....
KCBY
Sewer issue forces cancellation of Roseburg Senior Center Bazaar and Bake Sale
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg says that sewer issues at the Roseburg Senior Center have cancelled or possibly postponed the Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Meals are not expected to be offered to seniors Saturday. The cancelled sale, expected to run Saturday and Sunday,...
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
KCBY
Coos Bay battles North Bend in Bus Jam Shopping Spree
Coos Bay and North Bend are just weeks away from their Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive, and the cities brought out their school superintendents for some friendly competition Wednesday to raise donations. The Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club got some help from Northwest Natural and McKay's Market to collect...
KCBY
Sheriff's Office mourns K-9 Raven
The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal Hospital for surgery, but she...
KCBY
Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
KCBY
Warming shelter at Roseburg Senior Center open Thursday, free shuttle available
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The warming shelter at the Roseburg Senior Center will open again Thursday night, November 17, the City of Roseburg has confirmed with shelter operator Kimetha Stallings. The shelter has been open every night since Sunday, November 13, says the city. The shelter opens on nights when...
KCBY
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KCBY
Woman charged with manslaughter in baby's death makes first court appearance
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE:. Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty spoke out on behalf of Joe and Mandy Nichols, Owen's parents; who he met six years ago. Owen's family are from Coquille, confirmed Flaherty, his parents Joe and Mandy Nichols are both elementary teachers in town. According to the mayor,...
Comments / 0