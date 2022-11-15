ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCBY

BLM to remove North Spit docks for winter

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Spit docks are to be removed as early as Monday, November 21st, said the Bureau of Land Management. The agency stores the docks on dry ground during the winter season as to prevent weather conditions from damaging the docks. Each spring the docks...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

'Greater Idaho' supporters react to midterm elections

For some, the midterm elections came as a surprise. But David Jaques, owner and publisher of the Roseburg Beacon and leader of the Greater Idaho movement in Douglas County says he wasn't surprised. In the November midterm election, voters in Wheeler County passed a measure aimed at advancing the movement...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Christmas tree permits available for purchase starting November 21

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management announced that Christmas tree permits will go for sale starting Monday, November 21. Permits are available for purchase online and in person at the Coos Bay District Office. Purchase online at forestproducts.blm.gov. Select Oregon, and then select Coos Bay District....
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Coos Bay battles North Bend in Bus Jam Shopping Spree

Coos Bay and North Bend are just weeks away from their Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive, and the cities brought out their school superintendents for some friendly competition Wednesday to raise donations. The Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club got some help from Northwest Natural and McKay's Market to collect...
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

Sheriff's Office mourns K-9 Raven

The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal Hospital for surgery, but she...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR

