3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely
Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
KMBC.com
Next round of reservations to the historic Skies restaurant to open Thursday
The rotating restaurant on top of the Sheraton at Crown Center is opening back up after 11 years, and more reservations will be available Thursday morning. The first round of reservations was snatched up in less than 15 minutes last week. The iconic Kansas City location still boasts one of...
kcur.org
From one cramped kitchen, a Lenexa bakery churns out 40,000 rum cakes every holiday season
The ovens are heating up inside Jude’s Rum Cakes, a narrow storefront in Old Town Lenexa. Owner Craig Adcock is vacuum-sealing finished cakes so they can be shipped out to customers. “It's kind of a shotgun, long and narrow, kitchen space but it seems to work for us,” Adcock...
Businesses in downtown KCMO react to the possibility of a downtown ballpark
The Downtown Council and business owners say the impact of a downtown ballpark could be a major catalyst for the area.
kcur.org
Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty
K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
Grand Avenue Garage prior demolition.Rosin Preservation site. On February 3, 2015, the Grand Avenue Garage which was constructed in 1921-1922 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night
Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.
Grand Place bringing amenities, office space to old Kansas City Star building
Developers are bringing Grand Place into the building the Kansas City Star used for more than a century in Crossroads.
bluevalleypost.com
KC’s Café Europa readying new Leawood eatery and market
The restaurant, now listed on Town Center Crossing’s digital directory, will neighbor the Fabletics and Evereve clothing stores on the east side of the shopping center. Café Europa is taking over the space formerly occupied by Mediterranean chain Zoë’s Kitchen. What’s on the menu: Café Europa’s...
Columbia Missourian
Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off
Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
inkansascity.com
Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving
Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
Downtown KC businesses react to Royals' moving plans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of the change in site of the Kansas City Royals' baseball stadium is still sending shockwaves throughout the city. With the possibility of a "Ballpark District" addition surrounding the stadium with food, entertainment, etc., the biggest question is where this will all be going.
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
KCTV 5
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle following a crash in Leawood on Monday afternoon. Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital. Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Frozen-in-time midcentury modern Kansas home lists for $975K
This one-of-a-kind home is frozen in some very groovy amber — and for the first time since being built in 1967, it’s looking for a new owner. The one-bedroom Searing House is one of three properties in the Kansas City area designed by the renowned architect Bruce Goff, this one built for its family. It has remained in their possession for the past 55 years.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
