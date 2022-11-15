ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

bluevalleypost.com

Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely

Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty

K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

KC’s Café Europa readying new Leawood eatery and market

The restaurant, now listed on Town Center Crossing’s digital directory, will neighbor the Fabletics and Evereve clothing stores on the east side of the shopping center. Café Europa is taking over the space formerly occupied by Mediterranean chain Zoë’s Kitchen. What’s on the menu: Café Europa’s...
LEAWOOD, KS
Columbia Missourian

Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off

Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving

Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Frozen-in-time midcentury modern Kansas home lists for $975K

This one-of-a-kind home is frozen in some very groovy amber — and for the first time since being built in 1967, it’s looking for a new owner. The one-bedroom Searing House is one of three properties in the Kansas City area designed by the renowned architect Bruce Goff, this one built for its family. It has remained in their possession for the past 55 years.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

