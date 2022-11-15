ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Most Visited Destinations Report Released at World Travel Market London

As World Travel Market’s trusted data partners, ForwardKeys collaborated on the 2022 Most Visited Destinations Report, featuring a top 100 destinations by region list whilst also examining key destinations which showed uncanny resilience and travel data mastery: Albania, Tanzania, Fiji, and the Maldives. Here are a few highlights of...
2023 Travel Trends - All Hail the All-inclusive

ABTA has revealed its travel predictions for 2023, including the emergence of a more Conscientious Customer next year. According to ABTA’s Travel in 2023 report, holidaymakers will adopt an even more thorough approach to holiday planning than in previous years, which includes putting their trust in an expert to do the job for them. New research from ABTA shows people are 36% more likely to book with a travel professional now than before the pandemic, with getting the security of a package holiday (45%), up-to-date advice (38%) and good value for money (31%) among the top reasons for doing so1.

