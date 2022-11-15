ABTA has revealed its travel predictions for 2023, including the emergence of a more Conscientious Customer next year. According to ABTA’s Travel in 2023 report, holidaymakers will adopt an even more thorough approach to holiday planning than in previous years, which includes putting their trust in an expert to do the job for them. New research from ABTA shows people are 36% more likely to book with a travel professional now than before the pandemic, with getting the security of a package holiday (45%), up-to-date advice (38%) and good value for money (31%) among the top reasons for doing so1.

