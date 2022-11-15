ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells joins Connecting Counties Task Force in first meeting to address expanding access to broadband

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County accepting applications for Community Reparations Commission

Buncombe County is currently seeking interested applicants for the Community Reparations Commission that began its work earlier this year. There is one board vacancy as well as two alternate vacancies. The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
ednc.org

How one North Carolina county engineered an economic comeback

North Carolina has been on a roll when it comes to economic development over the past 18 months. It’s the No. 1 state in the country for business, according to CNBC. We’ve seen elected leaders stand with business leaders to announce hundreds — or even thousands — of new jobs coming to counties across the state. We’ve seen cameras flash as dignitaries hold shovels at numerous ceremonies celebrating new facilities breaking ground.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

$2.5M city grant approved for 153-unit East Asheville complex

It’s been a busy year for Asheville’s land use incentive grant program, a city initiative that aims to entice developers to include affordable units in their projects by offering property tax rebates. With a unanimous vote during their Nov. 15 meeting, Asheville City Council members approved the fourth...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Dogwood Health Trust shares report on agrifood tech opportunities in Western North Carolina, announces webinar

Dogwood Health Trust announced today the availability of a comprehensive report that shares innovative ways the region can fuel economic growth in agriculture and food technology (AgriFood Tech). Opportunities for AgriFood Tech in WNC outlines new pathways for economic opportunity and wealth building, particularly for the rural areas of Western North Carolina. The assessment brings forward two key perspectives: AgriFood Tech for new business growth and AgriFood Tech for on-farm and value-chain gains. The full report is available for free download on Dogwood’s website. To present the findings in more detail, Dogwood also will host a webinar on Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:00 p.m. All members of the community are invited to attend and can register using this link.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mountain Xpress

Board of Commissioners pays tribute to Robert Pressley for his service

At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners celebrated Robert Pressley for his six years of service to Buncombe County residents. First elected in 2016, Pressley represented district 3 and was a tremendous advocate for economic development, education, and infrastructure. During his tenure, Pressley served on multiple...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Adoptive parents in Buncombe County recognized by county commissioners; foster parents still needed

During the month of November, the Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BC HHS) Foster Care Program and the Buncombe County Commissioners’ would like to celebrate the adoptive families in our community. This year, 20 children in the BC HHS Foster Care program were adopted by their foster families. BC HHS and our County Commissioners’ would like to congratulate these adoptive families and honor their example by recognizing November as Adoption Awareness Month in Buncombe County.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

New Vera Institute of Justice report emphasizes need for community-based alternatives to support, not punish, women

Asheville, NC (November 16, 2022) – The Vera Institute of Justice today released Women’s Pathways Into and Out of Jail in Buncombe County. The report examines how women in Buncombe County are criminalized for being poor and using or possessing drugs, and they are jailed for non-serious, low-level offenses that do not pose a risk to public safety.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe tests and tweaks Code Purple plan

A couple of cold October nights have already put this year’s Code Purple program to the test. The initiative, a joint effort of local governments and nonprofit organizations, makes emergency shelter options available for Buncombe County’s homeless population on nights when the weather is forecast to drop below freezing. As presented to the county Board of Commissioners Nov. 15 by Jennifer Teague, Buncombe’s aging and adult services program manager, the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless Coalition called the first Code Purple of 2022 on Oct. 15 — the first day this year’s program went into effect.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Western North Carolina Historical Association announces five finalists for the 2022 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award

Press release from Osher Lifelong Learning Institute from UNC Asheville. The Western North Carolina Historical Association announces the selection of five finalists for the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award. Originated by the Louis Lipinsky family, the Award has been presented annually by the Western North Carolina Historical Association since 1955 for printed works that focus special attention on Western North Carolina. In order to more broadly support the writers of Western North Carolina, a December 13, 2022 award ceremony will celebrate all five finalists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Upcoming City Council Meetings

City Council will be holding their organizational meeting on December 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. This meeting will be live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193, the City’s YouTube Channel, or the City’s Virtual Engagement Hub. **************************. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry

North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
RALEIGH, NC
whqr.org

Pushback growing against North Carolina’s COVID liability law

March 19, 2020, was supposed to be a joyful day for Zeb Smathers — a lawyer and the mayor of Canton, N.C. — and his wife Ashley. The Haywood County residents had been looking forward to the birth of their first child. Instead, the Smathers are now suing one of the largest for-profit hospital chains in the U.S. for malpractice, but a wide-ranging COVID-related law that shields health care providers from civil liability will make that more difficult.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Focus area grants of $1,715,520 announced

Press release from The Community Foundation of WNC:. The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) approved grants totaling $1,715,520to nonprofits across the region. The awards were made in CFWNC’s Early Childhood Development, Human Services and Natural and Cultural Resources focus areas. Seventy-eight Human Services grants totaling $1,505,520 were...
TENNESSEE STATE
Mountain Xpress

Board and Commissions Vacancy Flyer

Attached please find the December-January vacancy flyer for current openings on the City of Asheville Boards & Commissions. The application deadline is December 19 at 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise. This month’s opportunities include:. • ASHEVILLE AREA RIVERFRONT REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. • AUDIT COMMITTEE – CPA seats. • BOARD...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

North Carolina Bird Atlas needs your participation

The NC Bird Atlas has just completed the second year of breeding bird surveys throughout the state, but we are still in need of your help!. Since 1970, we’ve lost one in four birds nationwide, an estimated total of 2.9 billion birds across North America! This number even includes some of our most common species.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mountain Xpress

Asheville City Council honors three local residents with the Neighborhood Volunteer of the Year awards

On Tuesday, November 15, Mayor Esther Manheimer awarded three Asheville citizens special recognition for their service to the community. Angela Young, Lee Arevian and Michael Stratton were each presented with a plaque to acknowledge their commitment to neighborhood resilience at the City Council meeting. The Neighborhood Volunteer of the Year...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Culture war comes to Asheville school board

Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy