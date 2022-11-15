Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells joins Connecting Counties Task Force in first meeting to address expanding access to broadband

Dogwood Health Trust announced today the availability of a comprehensive report that shares innovative ways the region can fuel economic growth in agriculture and food technology (AgriFood Tech). Opportunities for AgriFood Tech in WNC outlines new pathways for economic opportunity and wealth building, particularly for the rural areas of Western North Carolina. The assessment brings forward two key perspectives: AgriFood Tech for new business growth and AgriFood Tech for on-farm and value-chain gains. The full report is available for free download on Dogwood’s website. To present the findings in more detail, Dogwood also will host a webinar on Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:00 p.m. All members of the community are invited to attend and can register using this link.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO