Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells joins Connecting Counties Task Force in first meeting to address expanding access to broadband

Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County accepting applications for Community Reparations Commission
Buncombe County is currently seeking interested applicants for the Community Reparations Commission that began its work earlier this year. There is one board vacancy as well as two alternate vacancies. The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to...
North Carolina bar owners sue Gov. Cooper for lost business
The NCBAT case is currently in the Wake County Court of Appeals, but they represent bar owners across the State.
ednc.org
How one North Carolina county engineered an economic comeback
North Carolina has been on a roll when it comes to economic development over the past 18 months. It’s the No. 1 state in the country for business, according to CNBC. We’ve seen elected leaders stand with business leaders to announce hundreds — or even thousands — of new jobs coming to counties across the state. We’ve seen cameras flash as dignitaries hold shovels at numerous ceremonies celebrating new facilities breaking ground.
Mountain Xpress
$2.5M city grant approved for 153-unit East Asheville complex
It’s been a busy year for Asheville’s land use incentive grant program, a city initiative that aims to entice developers to include affordable units in their projects by offering property tax rebates. With a unanimous vote during their Nov. 15 meeting, Asheville City Council members approved the fourth...
Mountain Xpress
Dogwood Health Trust shares report on agrifood tech opportunities in Western North Carolina, announces webinar
Dogwood Health Trust announced today the availability of a comprehensive report that shares innovative ways the region can fuel economic growth in agriculture and food technology (AgriFood Tech). Opportunities for AgriFood Tech in WNC outlines new pathways for economic opportunity and wealth building, particularly for the rural areas of Western North Carolina. The assessment brings forward two key perspectives: AgriFood Tech for new business growth and AgriFood Tech for on-farm and value-chain gains. The full report is available for free download on Dogwood’s website. To present the findings in more detail, Dogwood also will host a webinar on Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:00 p.m. All members of the community are invited to attend and can register using this link.
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners pays tribute to Robert Pressley for his service
At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners celebrated Robert Pressley for his six years of service to Buncombe County residents. First elected in 2016, Pressley represented district 3 and was a tremendous advocate for economic development, education, and infrastructure. During his tenure, Pressley served on multiple...
Mountain Xpress
Adoptive parents in Buncombe County recognized by county commissioners; foster parents still needed
During the month of November, the Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BC HHS) Foster Care Program and the Buncombe County Commissioners’ would like to celebrate the adoptive families in our community. This year, 20 children in the BC HHS Foster Care program were adopted by their foster families. BC HHS and our County Commissioners’ would like to congratulate these adoptive families and honor their example by recognizing November as Adoption Awareness Month in Buncombe County.
Mountain Xpress
New Vera Institute of Justice report emphasizes need for community-based alternatives to support, not punish, women
Asheville, NC (November 16, 2022) – The Vera Institute of Justice today released Women’s Pathways Into and Out of Jail in Buncombe County. The report examines how women in Buncombe County are criminalized for being poor and using or possessing drugs, and they are jailed for non-serious, low-level offenses that do not pose a risk to public safety.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tests and tweaks Code Purple plan
A couple of cold October nights have already put this year’s Code Purple program to the test. The initiative, a joint effort of local governments and nonprofit organizations, makes emergency shelter options available for Buncombe County’s homeless population on nights when the weather is forecast to drop below freezing. As presented to the county Board of Commissioners Nov. 15 by Jennifer Teague, Buncombe’s aging and adult services program manager, the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless Coalition called the first Code Purple of 2022 on Oct. 15 — the first day this year’s program went into effect.
Mountain Xpress
Western North Carolina Historical Association announces five finalists for the 2022 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award
Press release from Osher Lifelong Learning Institute from UNC Asheville. The Western North Carolina Historical Association announces the selection of five finalists for the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award. Originated by the Louis Lipinsky family, the Award has been presented annually by the Western North Carolina Historical Association since 1955 for printed works that focus special attention on Western North Carolina. In order to more broadly support the writers of Western North Carolina, a December 13, 2022 award ceremony will celebrate all five finalists.
Mountain Xpress
Upcoming City Council Meetings
City Council will be holding their organizational meeting on December 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. This meeting will be live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193, the City’s YouTube Channel, or the City’s Virtual Engagement Hub. **************************. The...
publicradioeast.org
Now-defunct solar company leadership in NC courtroom for Chapter 7 hearing
A North Carolina solar power company now bankrupt after multiple complaints had a Chapter 7 hearing Wednesday. Pink Energy shut down unexpectedly last month. Some customers say their panels did not work and others said they didn’t see the cost savings that the company promised them. CEO Jason Waller...
bpr.org
NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry
North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
whqr.org
Pushback growing against North Carolina’s COVID liability law
March 19, 2020, was supposed to be a joyful day for Zeb Smathers — a lawyer and the mayor of Canton, N.C. — and his wife Ashley. The Haywood County residents had been looking forward to the birth of their first child. Instead, the Smathers are now suing one of the largest for-profit hospital chains in the U.S. for malpractice, but a wide-ranging COVID-related law that shields health care providers from civil liability will make that more difficult.
Mountain Xpress
Focus area grants of $1,715,520 announced
Press release from The Community Foundation of WNC:. The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) approved grants totaling $1,715,520to nonprofits across the region. The awards were made in CFWNC’s Early Childhood Development, Human Services and Natural and Cultural Resources focus areas. Seventy-eight Human Services grants totaling $1,505,520 were...
Mountain Xpress
Board and Commissions Vacancy Flyer
Attached please find the December-January vacancy flyer for current openings on the City of Asheville Boards & Commissions. The application deadline is December 19 at 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise. This month’s opportunities include:. • ASHEVILLE AREA RIVERFRONT REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. • AUDIT COMMITTEE – CPA seats. • BOARD...
WYFF4.com
Proposed ordinance in Easley, South Carolina, would restrict ability to film and record in City Hall
EASLEY, S.C. — At Monday night's city council meeting in Easley, an ordinance was put forward to place restrictions on where and when people can film and record in city buildings. Ordinance 2022-33, if passed, will give the mayor power to manage public access to city buildings. It declares...
Mountain Xpress
North Carolina Bird Atlas needs your participation
The NC Bird Atlas has just completed the second year of breeding bird surveys throughout the state, but we are still in need of your help!. Since 1970, we’ve lost one in four birds nationwide, an estimated total of 2.9 billion birds across North America! This number even includes some of our most common species.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville City Council honors three local residents with the Neighborhood Volunteer of the Year awards
On Tuesday, November 15, Mayor Esther Manheimer awarded three Asheville citizens special recognition for their service to the community. Angela Young, Lee Arevian and Michael Stratton were each presented with a plaque to acknowledge their commitment to neighborhood resilience at the City Council meeting. The Neighborhood Volunteer of the Year...
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
Comments / 0