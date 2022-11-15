Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Related
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?
The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
Commanders Reportedly Make Big Decision On Chase Young
It sounds like defensive end Chase Young is finally ready to return to the gridiron. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to activate the former No. 2 pick for next weekend's game against the Texans. Young has been out since last November due to a torn ACL....
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns have parted ways with a defensive tackle shortly after he was signed.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: Former Receiver Finds a New Home
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
Cincy Jungle
Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th
The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers put in waiver claim for DT Tillery
The 49ers almost had a boost to their banged-up defense. Almost. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers put in waiver claim on defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 first-round draft pick. Tillery ultimately was awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
Yardbarker
49ers release practice squad QB ahead of trip to Colorado
Today is a travel day for the Niners. They will board a plane bound for the Denver area and head about an hour south to Colorado Springs. The team will start practicing at the United States Air Force Academy on Thursday to acclimate to the high altitude. On Sunday, the 49ers will head to Mexico City for their Monday night matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to start vs Ravens, PJ Walker out with high ankle sprain
Carolina Panthers coach Stever Wilks announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will be starting Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after PJ Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.
newsnet5
Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
Yardbarker
Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad
Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules. Charlton, 28,...
Yardbarker
Texans Waive WR Tyron Johnson
Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had...
Washington Commanders not ready to name quarterback for Week 11
The Washington Commanders are not ready to name a starting quarterback yet for Week 11, though their decision really shouldn’t be that difficult. Carson Wentz is eligible this week to come off injured reserve. He suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand last month and was placed on IR, meaning he had to miss four games.
Cardinals re-sign DL Michael Dogbe to practice squad, make other moves
Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe is not done with the Arizona Cardinals. Released on Friday to make room for safety Charles Washington to come off injured reserve, the Cardinals brought him back by signing him to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Dogbe had appeared in the team’s first nine...
Yardbarker
Watch: Saquon Barkley confirms Giants call Daniel Jones 'Vanilla Vick'
It seems running back Saquon Barkley and other members of the New York Giants have noticed what fans sometimes call quarterback Daniel Jones. In a video clip presumably taken from New York's 24-16 home victory over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, Barkley confirmed for the world to hear that he and his teammates use the "Vanilla Vick" nickname for Jones:
Comments / 0