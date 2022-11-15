ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?

The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Commanders Reportedly Make Big Decision On Chase Young

It sounds like defensive end Chase Young is finally ready to return to the gridiron. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to activate the former No. 2 pick for next weekend's game against the Texans. Young has been out since last November due to a torn ACL....
Cincy Jungle

Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th

The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers put in waiver claim for DT Tillery

The 49ers almost had a boost to their banged-up defense. Almost. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers put in waiver claim on defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 first-round draft pick. Tillery ultimately was awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers release practice squad QB ahead of trip to Colorado

Today is a travel day for the Niners. They will board a plane bound for the Denver area and head about an hour south to Colorado Springs. The team will start practicing at the United States Air Force Academy on Thursday to acclimate to the high altitude. On Sunday, the 49ers will head to Mexico City for their Monday night matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
SANTA CLARA, CA
newsnet5

Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad

Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules. Charlton, 28,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Texans Waive WR Tyron Johnson

Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Saquon Barkley confirms Giants call Daniel Jones 'Vanilla Vick'

It seems running back Saquon Barkley and other members of the New York Giants have noticed what fans sometimes call quarterback Daniel Jones. In a video clip presumably taken from New York's 24-16 home victory over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, Barkley confirmed for the world to hear that he and his teammates use the "Vanilla Vick" nickname for Jones:

Comments / 0

Community Policy