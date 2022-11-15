ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions

John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
COLUMBUS, PA
KARE

Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR

ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways: Panthers Come Up With Impressive Win vs Capitals

Welcome to Full Press Hockey’s Takeaway series on the Florida Panthers. After each Panthers game of the 2022-23 season, our Florida Panthers beat writer, Alex Slemp, will recap the game and give you his three biggest takeaways from the matchup. Today we will have a look at the Florida Panthers’ win vs the Washington Capitals. You can follow more of his work on the Florida Panthers here, and also tune into his podcast where he talks the latest on all things Florida Panthers.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Lightning take on the Flames following overtime victory

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Calgary Flames after the Lightning knocked off the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime. Tampa Bay has a 5-2-1 record at home and an 8-6-1...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Flyers hope to reverse fortune in return to Columbus

A week ago, the Philadelphia Flyers lost themselves on the road against a beatable Columbus Blue Jackets club. Now, they’ll have a chance to find themselves in the same arena to begin a three-game road trip. Over the last three games, the Flyers allowed five three point scorers. One...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Bills Had 12 Men on Defense for Goal-to-Go Play in OT vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings overcame improbable odds to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday while also overcoming poor officiating at the end of the 33-30 overtime win at Highmark Stadium. The Bills defense had 12 players on the field during the Vikings' 1st-and-goal play from the 2-yard line in overtime, Kevin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Was Hospitalized for 4 Days with Heart Issue

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was hospitalized for four days last month with myocarditis, he revealed in an interview this week. "On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people," Arians told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.
TAMPA, FL

