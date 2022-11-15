Read full article on original website
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
UPDATED Penguins Skate: Malkin Returns, DeSmith Starting
Evgeni Malkin was among those who participated for the Pittsburgh Penguins at an optional morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena ahead of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Malkin was excused from practice Monday to attend to a personal matter. Filip Hallander, who is dealing with a lower-body...
Wild Times: Misery Mutual for Penguins, Minnesota; Fleury Out
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins entered this season with great expectations and lofty objectives. Nearly 20 percent of the way through it, however, they have struggled to break even in the standings and are sitting outside the playoff field. That’s pretty humbling for a team that views itself as...
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Penguins Grades: F’s For Many in 5-2 Loss to Toronto (+)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray made several very good saves in the second period. The Pittsburgh Penguins largely didn’t challenge him in the first or third. After a brief season turnaround, the Penguins have again lost two in a row and they now have more losses (7) than wins (6) this season.
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
AOL Corp
Sergei Bobrovsky and great special teams help Panthers down Capitals in playoff rematch
The Florida Panthers did not have much trouble with the Washington Capitals for the first two periods of their 5-2 win Tuesday in Sunrise. They were well on their way to 50 shots on goal, converted on a power play and every one of the Capitals’. Even so, they were only up by one and only one miscue away from letting Washington erase a two-goal deficit.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
ESPN
Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways: Panthers Come Up With Impressive Win vs Capitals
Welcome to Full Press Hockey’s Takeaway series on the Florida Panthers. After each Panthers game of the 2022-23 season, our Florida Panthers beat writer, Alex Slemp, will recap the game and give you his three biggest takeaways from the matchup. Today we will have a look at the Florida Panthers’ win vs the Washington Capitals. You can follow more of his work on the Florida Panthers here, and also tune into his podcast where he talks the latest on all things Florida Panthers.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
FOX Sports
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
FOX Sports
Lightning take on the Flames following overtime victory
Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Calgary Flames after the Lightning knocked off the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime. Tampa Bay has a 5-2-1 record at home and an 8-6-1...
Bleacher Report
Referees Catch Heat from NFL Twitter as Eagles Lose 1st Game of Season vs. Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to the Washington Commanders 32-21 on Monday Night Football. However, the chatter coming out of the game didn't have much to do with the players on the field. The Eagles were on the wrong end of some...
Yardbarker
Flyers hope to reverse fortune in return to Columbus
A week ago, the Philadelphia Flyers lost themselves on the road against a beatable Columbus Blue Jackets club. Now, they’ll have a chance to find themselves in the same arena to begin a three-game road trip. Over the last three games, the Flyers allowed five three point scorers. One...
Bleacher Report
Bills Had 12 Men on Defense for Goal-to-Go Play in OT vs. Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings overcame improbable odds to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday while also overcoming poor officiating at the end of the 33-30 overtime win at Highmark Stadium. The Bills defense had 12 players on the field during the Vikings' 1st-and-goal play from the 2-yard line in overtime, Kevin...
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Was Hospitalized for 4 Days with Heart Issue
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was hospitalized for four days last month with myocarditis, he revealed in an interview this week. "On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people," Arians told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Kyrie Irving Nearing Return from Suspension; Could Play for Nets vs. Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is currently suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on social media and failing to denounce antisemitism when given multiple chances to do so, may return to the team for Sunday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per that...
Bleacher Report
NFL Monitoring Browns vs. Bills Forecast with 3-6 Feet of Snow Expected in Buffalo
The NFL has reportedly been in communication with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about the possibility of moving Sunday's game out of Buffalo because of a looming snowstorm. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo area is bracing for between three and six feet of snow from Thursday to...
