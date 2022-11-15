Read full article on original website
Smithonian
These Descendants Never Forgot the Story of the Last American Slave Ship
Veda Tunstall has always known about the Clotilda, the slave ship that landed on the unfamiliar shores of Mobile Bay, Alabama, more than 150 years ago. But the tales she heard growing up weren’t about the schooner. “Our history has been focused on the people,” she says. “The ship...
One of America’s Most Sinister Modern Sins Can Begin to Be Fixed
In December 1866, an advertisement in the Annapolis Gazette advertised the “public sale” of a 30-year-old woman named Dilly Harris. Dilly had been found guilty of petty larceny and had been sentenced to be sold for a period of two years. For the passersby who saw her auctioned off on the steps of the courthouse that holiday season it was a familiar sight, the only striking element was that that the 13th Amendment had been passed into law the previous year. While it might seem as if slavery had been abolished in 1865, the 13th Amendment had an exception clause.Tucked...
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
NOLA.com
A Louisiana 11-year-old discovered a Mississippi River shipwreck. Now it's named after him.
Imagine if, as a sixth grader, you happened to find a shipwreck — and, after the general tumble of emotions, all you could think about was getting to school the next day to tell your friends. Such was the situation for 11-year-old Aaron Bencaz. The sixth grader from Mayfair...
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s...
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
Some African Americans Oppose Idea Of Stolen Treasures Being Returned To Africa
Founder Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of The Restitution Study Group has opposed the return of the famous Benin statues going back to Nigeria. The statues currently reside in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., despite some who are not in favor of this location. American and European governments have been forced under...
Popculture
Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans
Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
The Incredible Henry ‘Box’ Brown: This Black Man Mailed Himself To Pennsylvania To Escape Slavery
Henry “Box” Brown's fortitude and perseverance deserve to be celebrated with the rest of the Black greats from American history. The post The Incredible Henry ‘Box’ Brown: This Black Man Mailed Himself To Pennsylvania To Escape Slavery appeared first on NewsOne.
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
NBC News
The Reckoning: Native American boarding schools’ painful history unearthed
NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden reports on the dark history of Native American boarding schools in the U.S. An effort is ongoing to use ground-penetrating radar to look for the unmarked graves of children who may be buried at Red Cloud Indian School in South Dakota.Nov. 17, 2022.
The Oldest Living Person in America Just Turned 115
The oldest living person in the US just turned 115. Born a whopping 21 years before the debut of sliced bread, Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidencies, the turn of the millennium and the rise and fall of broadcast TV. She’s even held on long enough to watch the downfall of Twitter. She celebrated her momentous birthday at Shady Oaks Care Center in Iowa Nov. 7, surrounded by her three children. “I don't know how you put it into words,” her 90-year-old daughter, Joan Schaffer, said. “It’s marvelous that we still have her.” Hendricks is the fourth oldest living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, the oldest being French nun Lucile Randon, who’s 118.Read it at CNN
After difficulties with injection, Alabama cancels execution greenlighted by Supreme Court
Alabama authorities had faced a midnight deadline to begin the execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife.
Black Hyundai Workers Compare Plant to a ‘Plantation’
Five workers of a Hyundai plant in Alabama are suing the car maker for alleged racial discrimination, claiming that in one incident Black subordinates were told a white manager was their “master.” The workers, all Black men, allege the company failed to promote qualified Black candidates, even though Black people made up the majority of the plant’s employees, and that Black workers who made racial discrimination complaints were retaliated against. “These men…are risking good paying jobs by standing up for their rights,” the plaintiffs’ attorney Artur Davis said. “They are frustrated but they refuse to work on a plantation, and no one is their master.” In a statement, Hyundai said it provides a work environment that is “free of discrimination.”Read it at Alabama News Network
