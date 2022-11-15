Falcons Make Official Decision On Quarterback Marcus Mariota

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With the Atlanta Falcons coming off a "mini bye" after they lost to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, some speculated that they might make a quarterback change.

Starter Marcus Mariota struggled during a 25-15 loss to the Panthers, as he has for much of a recent stretch that has seen the Falcons lose three of their past four games.

But head coach Arthur Smith put an end to the notion that the team could turn to rookie Desmond Ridder when it faces the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"There's no situation," Smith told reporters Monday. "There was never a situation, ever."

Mariota averaged just 157.5 passing yards with two total touchdowns and one interception across the Falcons' past two games, both losses. He ranks 31st in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least four starts this season in passing yardage per game. He's thrown 12 touchdowns versus 7 interceptions.

While Mariota's running ability has helped create opportunities on the ground for the NFL's fourth-best rushing offense, some Falcons fans are eager to see whether Ridder, who the Falcons drafted in the third round out of Cincinnati, can breathe new life into the passing game.

Smith's reasoning for sticking with Mariota behind center is simple, according to NFL.com . He believes Mariota gives the Falcons a better chance to win, and with the team just a game out of first place in the NFC South, winning now is still the primary objective.

"If we were going to make a change, I'd tell you," Smith said. "… Everything is up for grabs every week. If we felt that one move would certainly be the difference in us winning and losing, we'd make it. We're not at that point at a lot of spots."

Still, it's fairly obvious that Mariota, who signed a one-year contract with the Falcons prior to this season, isn't the long-term solution at quarterback.

It's hard to blame fans for wanting to get a look at the player that they hope can be, especially considering the Falcons's struggles of late.