WFMJ.com
SLIDESHOW: Sneak peek 2022 Memories of Christmas Past exhibit at Arms Family Museum
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) is set to open its 14th edition of its Memories of Christmas Past exhibit on Saturday November 19 at noon at the Arms Family Museum. The exhibit will feature seven rooms filled with vintage decorations, Christmas trees, lights and more. Above is a slideshow...
WFMJ.com
Multiple roads to close in Hermitage for Holiday Light Parade Saturday
The annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade is just around the corner and is set to take place Saturday, November 19. Here are the roads that will be closed for the event. - East State Street between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR-62) - North and South Hermitage...
WFMJ.com
Power restored for all residents Austintown, no outages in all of Mahoning County
Power has been restored to all residents of Austintown as of 11:26 a.m. on Friday. FirstEnergy crews were called out before 4 a.m. Friday after power went out to 5,500 homes in businesses in Austintown and Youngstown. According to the utility, the vast majority of outages were in Austintown. A...
WFMJ.com
'Joy of Christmas' light show returns to Columbiana Thursday
It's beginning to look a a lot like Christmas in Columbiana with the Joy of Christmas drive-through light display set to open to the public Thursday, November 17. The display is located at Harvey S. Firestone Park (298, E. Park Ave., Columbiana) will feature over 80 holiday-themed light displays. The cost is $20 per vehicle, $3 per person on motorcoach, bus or passenger van or $40 for a season pass.
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
Bird sanctuary in Canfield nearly complete
It's been nine months since we first showed you the new Birds in Flight Wildlife Sanctuary Canfield.
Local church holding food giveaway, other services for community
This Saturday the church will be holding a free food giveaway.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County police, fire departments to host 'Can the Cruiser', 'Fill the Pot' food drives
Various police and fire departments throughout Trumbull County will be hosting "Can the Cruiser" and "Fill the Pot" food drive in order to stock five local food pantries. Participating agencies include the Bazetta Township Police and Fire Departments, Howland Police and Fire Departments, Champion Police Department, Niles Police Department and OSP.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage Holiday Light Parade marching through town on November 19
Hermitage is kicking off the holiday season with its 24th annual Holiday Light Parade on Saturday, November 19. Fireworks will begin the event at 5:40 p.m., followed by the Merry Xmas Mile race at 5:50 p.m. and parade at 6 p.m. The parade route will start at the intersection of...
WFMJ.com
Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru
Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
WFMJ.com
Austintown Middle School students to display mini parade floats at school
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may be all the way in New York, but some Austintown Middle School students are bringing a miniature version to their school on Monday, November 21. Students will display mini floats mimicking the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday between in Austintown Middle School. This...
Local biker group revs up Turkey Trot preparations
As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, a local biker gang is revving up to do their part to fight hunger in Mahoning Valley.
27 First News
Local business does damage control when turkey breaks in home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and his wife in Vienna had quite a mess to deal with when a turkey crashed through their window. They decided their best bet was to call the area’s authority on replacement windows and siding: Window Depot of Youngstown. Window Depot’s beautiful...
WFMJ.com
Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation
The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
WFMJ.com
Flames force evacuation of Boardman apartment
Smoke and flames forced residents to flee from a Boardman apartment building early Friday. A fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the 100 block of Shields Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo
Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a meeting Wednesday evening.
WFMJ.com
Area realtors donate time and money to Youngstown ministry
Ready to spread some holiday cheer, members of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors, spent their Thursday wrapping and bagging presents that will be handed out to kids by Heartreach Neighborhood Ministries. "The kids really need our help, there are families that...
WFMJ.com
Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat
Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 18th
Vindicator file photo / November 16, 1971 | Ground was broken 51 years ago for an extension of the Kilcawley Student Center at Youngstown State University. From left, George V. Shutrump, general contractor; Architect Thomas A. Kirk; Joseph S. Rook, vice president for financial affairs; President Albert L. Pugsley; Mayor Jack C. Hunter, Dr. Darrell R. Richel, dean of student affairs; Dr. Bertie B. Burrowes, vice chairman, board of trustees; Larry Simko, chairman of student government, and Denise F. Stewart, student member of the faculty-student center committee.
WFMJ.com
Austintown Schools close Friday after power outage
A power outage impacting thousands of homes and businesses in Austintown has forced public schools to cancel classes on Friday. School officials tell 21 News that all Austintown Local School buildings are closed. Power went out to more than 5,500 FirstEnergy customers in Austintown and Youngstown shortly before 4 a.m.
