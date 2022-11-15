ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

'Joy of Christmas' light show returns to Columbiana Thursday

It's beginning to look a a lot like Christmas in Columbiana with the Joy of Christmas drive-through light display set to open to the public Thursday, November 17. The display is located at Harvey S. Firestone Park (298, E. Park Ave., Columbiana) will feature over 80 holiday-themed light displays. The cost is $20 per vehicle, $3 per person on motorcoach, bus or passenger van or $40 for a season pass.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru

Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown Middle School students to display mini parade floats at school

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may be all the way in New York, but some Austintown Middle School students are bringing a miniature version to their school on Monday, November 21. Students will display mini floats mimicking the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday between in Austintown Middle School. This...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Local business does damage control when turkey breaks in home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and his wife in Vienna had quite a mess to deal with when a turkey crashed through their window. They decided their best bet was to call the area’s authority on replacement windows and siding: Window Depot of Youngstown. Window Depot’s beautiful...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation

The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Flames force evacuation of Boardman apartment

Smoke and flames forced residents to flee from a Boardman apartment building early Friday. A fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the 100 block of Shields Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Area realtors donate time and money to Youngstown ministry

Ready to spread some holiday cheer, members of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors, spent their Thursday wrapping and bagging presents that will be handed out to kids by Heartreach Neighborhood Ministries. "The kids really need our help, there are families that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat

Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 18th

Vindicator file photo / November 16, 1971 | Ground was broken 51 years ago for an extension of the Kilcawley Student Center at Youngstown State University. From left, George V. Shutrump, general contractor; Architect Thomas A. Kirk; Joseph S. Rook, vice president for financial affairs; President Albert L. Pugsley; Mayor Jack C. Hunter, Dr. Darrell R. Richel, dean of student affairs; Dr. Bertie B. Burrowes, vice chairman, board of trustees; Larry Simko, chairman of student government, and Denise F. Stewart, student member of the faculty-student center committee.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown Schools close Friday after power outage

A power outage impacting thousands of homes and businesses in Austintown has forced public schools to cancel classes on Friday. School officials tell 21 News that all Austintown Local School buildings are closed. Power went out to more than 5,500 FirstEnergy customers in Austintown and Youngstown shortly before 4 a.m.
AUSTINTOWN, OH

