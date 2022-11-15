From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 13, 2022. Another system will move into the Northland this week, which will bring light snow across the area. Though these totals may look high, this is the total that will be over the next two days, so only about 1” will fall per 6 hour period (except along the North Shore). Total snow across the area for tonight through tomorrow night will be up to 4” across central Minnesota, up to 2” across north central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, and over 4” across the North Shore.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO