Once again this year, Chester County’s largest hometown parade, the Coatesville Christmas Parade, takes place down the historic Lincoln Highway, on Dec. 3, at 10:00 a.m. Conceived back in the 1950s, the Parade has been a tradition ever since that time. Last year, over 160 plus entries graced the Lincoln Highway from dancers swirling their batons, to fleets of tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks, to local contractors showing off their custom-crafted floats. The Coatesville Christmas Parade has it all.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO