West Chester, PA

Coatesville Christmas Parade is bigger than ever, slated for Dec. 3

Once again this year, Chester County’s largest hometown parade, the Coatesville Christmas Parade, takes place down the historic Lincoln Highway, on Dec. 3, at 10:00 a.m. Conceived back in the 1950s, the Parade has been a tradition ever since that time. Last year, over 160 plus entries graced the Lincoln Highway from dancers swirling their batons, to fleets of tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks, to local contractors showing off their custom-crafted floats. The Coatesville Christmas Parade has it all.
COATESVILLE, PA
Fernmoor Homes breaks ground at Mi-Place™ at Downingtown

Fernmoor Homes, a leading family-owned building company providing luxury homes and apartments across New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, held a groundbreaking for their upcoming Mi-Place™ at Downingtown apartments and townhomes in Caln Township. This new residential community will add 400 new homes to Caln Township, including 200 3-bedroom townhomes, with one-car garages, and 200 1- and 2-bedroom apartments.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Miss Pennsylvania visits Downingtown Area School District for World Kindness Day

In celebration of World Kindness Day, Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, visited Downingtown Area School District (DASD) on November 14 to discuss the importance of being kind to ourselves and others with elementary school students. At Springton Manor Elementary School, Bainbridge visited all classrooms to meet the students and to share...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
On Stage: A fun ‘Panto’ from People’s Light

When the Christmas holidays arrive, it means it’s also time for a panto arrive at People’s Light (39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, peopleslight.org). This year, it’s “Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto,” which is running now through January 1, 2023. Each year, the People’s Light holiday...
MALVERN, PA
Victory Brewing celebrate reopening of Kennett Sq. brew pub

The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce was proud to partner with Victory Brewing Company, Kennett Square for their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Re-Opening. Many members & friends were on site to raise a glass and celebrate a brewery that was truly missed by the community. Victory Brewing Company officially...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

