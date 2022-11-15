Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Our Savior’s to host community Thanksgiving service, meal
All are welcome to gather next Thursday for a community Thanksgiving worship service and meal at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Jackson. A service of Thanksgiving begins at 10:30 a.m. at the church, followed by a community meal in the church hall at 11:30. There is no cost to...
Local nonprofits hoping folks give to the max
Around 50 local nonprofit organizations hope local folks give to the max this week. More than four dozen Jackson County nonprofits are in line to benefit from donations made on “Give to the Max D...
Guest columnist: Sediment deposition changing lake
One certainly cannot deny the importance of Heron Lake’s once-thriving ecosystem. Millions of migratory waterbirds used North Heron Lake, South Heron Lake and North marsh — collectively described hereafter as Heron Lake — as a critical feeding and resting area during the spring and fall migrations. Moreover, it was a waterfowl production factory of epic proportions. While many things have changed, Heron Lake remains crucial habitat for a vast number of wildlife species. One change that continues today is the deposition of sediment that furthers overall degradation and limits the visual aesthetics of Heron Lake.
-Sheriff’s report: 11-17-22
A deputy conducted a follow-up report on a previously reported stolen 2006 Honda Accord. The owner discovered someone had taken it to a repair shop and, therefore, it was never stolen. The Okabena Fire Department responded to a grass fire near Okabena. The Heron Lake Fire Department was also paged...
COST OF POOL FIX DOUBLES
The estimated cost to repair Jackson’s indoor swimming pool has doubled over the last 22 months. What was pegged as a $4 to $5 million fix in January of last year is now likely a $7 to $9 million rep...
Letter: Use excess money to fix, maintain pool
I’m writing in support of the Nov. 3 letter Jeff Johnson wrote about the school having something like $3 million dollars left over from the last bond and wanting to use that money to add on to the high school for skilled trades classes, rather than to fix the indoor pool. Johnson’s letter pointed out we have the vocational collage right up the street from the high school and questioned why we couldn’t work something out with the college on trades training and use that bond money for what it was meant for — maintenance.
County to seek bids on recycling contract
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners plans to seek competitive bids on the county’s recycling contract. Commissioners approved going out for bid at their meeting Tuesday morning in Jackson a...
Write-in votes sky-high in last week’s election
Jackson County voters cast more write-in votes in last week’s midterm election than in any in recent memory. Local voters cast 883 write-in votes in last Tuesday’s general election, around 250 more t...
