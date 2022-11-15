I’m writing in support of the Nov. 3 letter Jeff Johnson wrote about the school having something like $3 million dollars left over from the last bond and wanting to use that money to add on to the high school for skilled trades classes, rather than to fix the indoor pool. Johnson’s letter pointed out we have the vocational collage right up the street from the high school and questioned why we couldn’t work something out with the college on trades training and use that bond money for what it was meant for — maintenance.

JACKSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO