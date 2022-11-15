Read full article on original website
Giuliani Whines That Trump Treated ‘Worse Than a Terrorist’
Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, appeared on Newsmax Friday night to complain about how the ex-president has been treated so poorly–“worse than a terrorist,” to be specific–in light of the news that Attorney General Merrick has appointed a special master to handle two criminal investigations into Trump.Rather than give credence to the possibility that Trump erred by mishandling classified documents he stored at Mar-a-Lago or by trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani held a classic “woe is Trump” forum on one of the few networks that still has him on.Giuliani spoke to fill-in host...
White House press secretary explains decision to request immunity for crown prince in killing of Khashoggi
Karine Jean-Pierre explained the State Department's decision to request immunity for Mohammed bin Salman over his alleged role in killing Jamal Khashoggi.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders hoped to recount all the Election Day ballots is set to meet Friday to certify the results of last week’s election, a move the other 14 counties will follow and that will trigger a recount in at least one statewide race. Whether the certification goes off without a hitch remains to be seen. The contest between Republican Abraham Hamadeh and Democrat Chris Mayes for attorney general is so close a recount is certain. As of midday Friday, Mayes was less than 500 votes ahead. There are fewer votes remaining to be counted statewide than the margin for a mandatory recount, which will be about 12,500 votes in that race. “It’s going to be close and every vote matters,” Mayes said in a brief interview. “And obviously we’re headed into a recount one way or another.”
