PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders hoped to recount all the Election Day ballots is set to meet Friday to certify the results of last week’s election, a move the other 14 counties will follow and that will trigger a recount in at least one statewide race. Whether the certification goes off without a hitch remains to be seen. The contest between Republican Abraham Hamadeh and Democrat Chris Mayes for attorney general is so close a recount is certain. As of midday Friday, Mayes was less than 500 votes ahead. There are fewer votes remaining to be counted statewide than the margin for a mandatory recount, which will be about 12,500 votes in that race. “It’s going to be close and every vote matters,” Mayes said in a brief interview. “And obviously we’re headed into a recount one way or another.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO