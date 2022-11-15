Read full article on original website
Daily Free Press
4th and Inches: Christian McCaffrey makes the 49ers Super Bowl contenders
Versatile players are a luxury in the National Football League. There might not be a more versatile player in the league than former Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s phenomenal 2019-20 campaign showed just how versatile he is. He scored 19 total touchdowns and racked up 2392 yards...
Steve Young believes Kyle Shanahan’s conservative play-calling is due to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Is Kyle Shanahan's play-calling too conservative? Many watching Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers might say it is. The San Francisco 49ers offense scores an average of 22 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL. Coincidentally, that's exactly how many points they scored in the win over the Chargers.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
Yardbarker
49ers Expected to Have Massive Home-Field Advantage in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals are designated as the home team for their Monday Night Football meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, but it appears the away team may have the upper-hand at Estadio Azteca. ESPN's Bay Area reporter Nick Wagoner says according to Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast, the 49ers are expected...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on Cardinals’ QB uncertainty, Williams tipping plays, Colorado weather; Lynch on Ndamukong Suh interest
The San Francisco 49ers are holding their three practices this week at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, to get acclimated to the altitude. On Sunday, the team will travel to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.
Yardbarker
49ers fans expected to take over Estadio Azteca vs. Cardinals
Technically, the San Francisco 49ers will be designated as the road team for Monday night's game in Mexico City. However, you might not be able to tell by looking in the stands at Estadio Azteca. Niner fans are expected to be the overwhelming majority when the Bay Area team takes the field against the Arizona Cardinals for the international game.
49ers-Cardinals Injury Report: No Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam at practice in Colorado
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 11 contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This week, the team is practicing at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, to get acclimated to the altitude.
Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals saw progress from four key players in Fridays injury report.
Transcripts: Jimmy Garoppolo, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Cardinals Week 11 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters on Friday. The team is in Colorado Springs, preparing for its Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided...
49erswebzone
Jimmy Garoppolo on Brandon Aiyuk: “He moves differently than pretty much all receivers on our team”
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has developed a strong connection with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this season, as the third-year wideout leads the team in targets(62), receptions(44), yards(567), and touchdowns(4). After a season in which Garoppolo missed several intermediate routes that Aiyuk ran, especially corner routes between the safeties...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 11 matchup vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, just south of Denver. They will hold three full practices at the United States Air Force Academy this week as the team prepares for its Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Head...
George Kittle talks 49ers’ sense of urgency, takes credit for Christian McCaffrey trade
George Kittle acknowledges that it takes time for an NFL team to get into a rhythm. Except for the 2019 season, when the San Francisco 49ers started 8-0, that has been the case for most of the tight end's career. Look at last year when the 49ers started 3-5 and went on a second-half run to make the playoffs and reach the NFC title game.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle respond to viral Jimmy G video from Warriors game
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Kyle Juszczyk sat courtside during Monday night's basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. While some fans might be excited to see all of the San Francisco 49ers stars at Chase Center, the Warriors dancers were seemingly focused on one player—Jimmy G.
Yardbarker
Can the 49ers survive the NFC West?
The San Francisco 49ers NFC West title and playoff hopes are still alive after surviving a come-from-behind win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, 22-16, in prime time on Sunday Night Football. It was not a perfect game for the 49ers, but it was a much-needed win coming off the bye week. The 49ers’ are in a great position heading into a Monday Night football showdown with the Arizona Cardinals. They still have many questions heading into the playoff push. One question remains: Can they survive the remaining schedule in the NFC West?
Why play-calling shouldn’t be blamed for 49ers’ offensive woes
The 49ers don't have a playcalling issue. They have an execution issue. Week after week, I've evaluated the 49ers' offensive film to understand where the problems stem from, and it's the same answer every week: execution. In Week 10, the 49ers scored just 22 points, as they converted only two...
49ers’ Shanahan on Mitchell, McCaffrey: “There’s not one run that one guy can do that the other guy can’t”
Sunday night was San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell's first game back since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 1. While he was sidelined, the 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Mitchell entered Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers...
What Kyle Shanahan said about the Cardinals’ recent success vs. the 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals are 4-6 and have lost four of their last six games. However, they got a much-needed victory this past weekend against the Los Angeles Rams, who dropped to the bottom of the NFC West standings. The San Francisco 49ers have won two straight and look to extend...
Kyle Shanahan previews 49ers-Cardinals Week 11 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters from Colorado Springs as the team prepares for its Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries for today....
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk focused on improving, capitalizing on opportunities
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has caught six-or-more passes for 81-or-more receiving yards in each of his last four games. He's hauled in three touchdown passes in those performances and nearly hauled in a fourth this past Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Aiyuk is on pace for his first...
49erswebzone
