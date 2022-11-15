ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Free Press

4th and Inches: Christian McCaffrey makes the 49ers Super Bowl contenders

Versatile players are a luxury in the National Football League. There might not be a more versatile player in the league than former Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s phenomenal 2019-20 campaign showed just how versatile he is. He scored 19 total touchdowns and racked up 2392 yards...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers Expected to Have Massive Home-Field Advantage in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals are designated as the home team for their Monday Night Football meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, but it appears the away team may have the upper-hand at Estadio Azteca. ESPN's Bay Area reporter Nick Wagoner says according to Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast, the 49ers are expected...
Yardbarker

49ers fans expected to take over Estadio Azteca vs. Cardinals

Technically, the San Francisco 49ers will be designated as the road team for Monday night's game in Mexico City. However, you might not be able to tell by looking in the stands at Estadio Azteca. Niner fans are expected to be the overwhelming majority when the Bay Area team takes the field against the Arizona Cardinals for the international game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo on Brandon Aiyuk: “He moves differently than pretty much all receivers on our team”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has developed a strong connection with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this season, as the third-year wideout leads the team in targets(62), receptions(44), yards(567), and touchdowns(4). After a season in which Garoppolo missed several intermediate routes that Aiyuk ran, especially corner routes between the safeties...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Can the 49ers survive the NFC West?

The San Francisco 49ers NFC West title and playoff hopes are still alive after surviving a come-from-behind win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, 22-16, in prime time on Sunday Night Football. It was not a perfect game for the 49ers, but it was a much-needed win coming off the bye week. The 49ers’ are in a great position heading into a Monday Night football showdown with the Arizona Cardinals. They still have many questions heading into the playoff push. One question remains: Can they survive the remaining schedule in the NFC West?
WASHINGTON STATE
49erswebzone

Why play-calling shouldn’t be blamed for 49ers’ offensive woes

The 49ers don't have a playcalling issue. They have an execution issue. Week after week, I've evaluated the 49ers' offensive film to understand where the problems stem from, and it's the same answer every week: execution. In Week 10, the 49ers scored just 22 points, as they converted only two...
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan previews 49ers-Cardinals Week 11 matchup

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters from Colorado Springs as the team prepares for its Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries for today....
BROADMOOR, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

