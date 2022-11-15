Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both legs on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 2:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was on foot in the 1100 block of South Sacramento when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim, police said. The man was...
City Club of Chicago: Cook County’s Promise
November 16, 2022 Cook County’s Promise – The potential of guaranteed income programs to strengthen communities – Panelists: President Toni Preckwinkle, Michael Tubbs, Dr. Shantá Robinson, Moderator: Adrian Talbott City Club event description: The City Club of Chicago and the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice are partnering on […]
West Side organizations giving away free turkeys at CPD 15th District station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, many West Side residents were gifted with a frozen turkey for their holiday dinner.Each person who stood in line at the Austin (15th) District police station Friday afternoon was handed a free frozen turkey.The giveaway was a collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and several local organizations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving meal.Austin District Police Cmdr. Andre Parham said it was an absolute team and community effort."To work with all these fine people; and to have the opportunity to be a humble servant for the Austin community, for the kids, for the adults, for the seniors; and to work in collaboration with all of my community partners; and do it on the level as a commander … I am thankful for that, I am humble for that, and I am blessed for that every day," Parham said.One community leader said it was just one step in their plan to restore, re-invest, and renew energy in the community.
Austin Weekly News
West Side Lives
Army Veteran Jacqui Hunter, 44 has big plans on pitching his Soo Fresh Soo Clean Catering Business this December at bee love cafe, with the mission of feeding the homeless fresh meals and employing formerly incarcerated individuals. We spoke to him about how his love and his career ambitions. Where...
CPD: South Side man with autism reported missing
CHICAGO — Police issued a missing person alert for a 40-year-old South Side man last seen Thursday. Phelano Steward is missing from the vicinity of 79th and Cottage Grove. Police said he has non-verbal autism and was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. wearing a black skull cap, grey sweater and white hooded sweatshirt.
blockclubchicago.org
Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North
RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
Developer Plans To Purchase And Revitalize Several Closed Grocery Stores on the South and West Sides
The recently shuttered Whole Foods store in Englewood is a building of frustration for Asiaha Butler. “Just another blow for our community,” Butler said. “I hate the term food desert – this is food apartheid. This was done on purpose.”. A plan approved by the City Council’s Finance...
fox32chicago.com
Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year
CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
Chicago Offers $15,000 Reward After Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Boy
A Chicago family is mourning] the death of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe, who was killed by a stray bullet days after they buried his father as a result of a medical condition, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Briscoe was washing his hands in the bathroom on Wednesday, Oct. 26, as his...
austintalks.org
Chicago Avenue’s “Soul City Corridor” construction begins
City officials broke ground this week on Chicago Avenue to kick off construction of two projects funded by Invest South/West: Austin’s “Soul City Corridor” and Austin United Alliance‘s development of the former Laramie State Bank building. Soul City Corridor, a project led by the city’s Department...
1 critically injured in Gresham house fire, Chicago police and CFD say
It was not immediately clear how the fire began.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found with gunshot wound to head in West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. Around 2:45 p.m., police say the male victim was shot in the ride side of his head in the 3300 block of West Lexington Street. The victim...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
fox32chicago.com
Businesses warned after recent burglaries on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to businesses Wednesday after a string of recent burglaries on the South Side. In these incidents, suspects gain entry into commercial businesses and steal property from within, police said. The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:. At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 21...
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
CTA Will Give New Hires $1,000 Signing Bonus In Hopes Of Filling ‘Severe Workforce Shortage’
CHICAGO — In its latest bid to fix service problems plaguing the agency, the CTA is spending $80 million to attract new bus and train workers — including a $1,000 signing bonus. The incentives for workers come as the CTA lumbers through intense scrutiny over train and bus...
