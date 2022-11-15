For Katie Correll, passing down her Native American traditions to her children is vital."If we don't have our children, our language, our songs, and our culture dies," Correll said. "It's a very powerful way of life and I wanted my children to have that opportunity." But soon other native children in the country may not have the same opportunity, specifically those going through adoption and foster care."Thinking of not having the protection of ICWA is terrifying," said Correll. Currently ICWA, also known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, is being contested in the U.S. Supreme Court. Arguments in the case...

