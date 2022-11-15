Read full article on original website
A.dose.of.logic
4d ago
Gun control for criminals... only the left could write something so absurd and actually believe it's a viable solution.
Reply
6
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Sentinel Colorado: With election over, time to address Colorado's problems
There’s no time for partisan praise nor penance in Colorado. The election is over, and Republican candidates were decimated in elections across the state. It wasn’t surprising in any way. GOP hopefuls across the spectrum focused on stoking fears about crime, the economy and assorted conspiracy theories without...
Despite Frisch’s concession, is an automatic recount still possible?
On Friday, congressional candidate Adam Frisch conceded in his race against Rep. Lauren Boebert for Colorado District 3, and now some may be wondering if a mandatory recount is still on the cards.
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will...
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount
The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports. The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports.
KRDO
All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes
COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
Polis for president? Here’s what political experts say
Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado governor in the 2022 midterm elections. Now he is getting national attention following his landslide victory.
Colorado District 3 update: Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount
The latest vote update released Thursday afternoon in the Colorado District 3 race shows Republican Lauren Boebert's lead over Democrat Adam Frisch is diminishing.
coloradopolitics.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Polis should flex pro-biz muscle
Coloradans voted by a wide margin to send Democratic Gov. Jared Polis back for a second term in Denver. This should give him the confidence to show his independence and rein in some of the worst impulses of the state legislature, which remains in his party’s hands. In the...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis, Colorado state employees union agree on 5% pay hike in 2023
The Polis administration and the union that represents Colorado's state employees agreed on a 5% pay hike in 2023, the Governor's Office announced on Thursday. The pay hike, if funded, will take effect on July 1, 2023. Employees will also get a pay hike of 3% starting in July 2024,...
Colorado considering plan to allow paralegals to represent clients in court
DENVER — Colorado is looking to be the next state in the nation to allow non-lawyers to practice law by creating a new legal license. The Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday will hold an open session to hear verbal input on a plan to license paralegals and paraprofessionals to allow them to represent clients in family court.
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company approved $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs. It's the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
coloradopolitics.com
Time for real reflection in Colorado GOP | FEEDBACK
In his column, Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline, Mr. Dick Wadhams wants the readers to believe his angle that Colorado is in decline. Mr. Wadhams, please show us the things that indicate this other than Democrats trouncing the GOP candidates. He wants us to believe that Democrats have...
Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?
History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado spends $550,000 in campaign to promote electric vehicle sales
A Colorado state agency spent more than half a million dollars to tout the benefits of electric vehicles in an educational campaign that promotes the EV industry. The campaign, which the state launched Monday, seeks to inform Coloradans about how, among other things, "seamlessly EVs can fit into your life and find answers to all of your questions related to buying, owning, and driving an electric vehicle."
Colorado oddly NOT a great spot to live 'off the grid', data analysis shows
While many people would probably assume that Colorado is a great place for 'off the grid' living thanks to the many remote places and vast forests spread around the state, a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter showed that this isn't necessarily the case. On a ranking where Iowa, Texas,...
Colorado advocates of ICWA say not having it in place would be 'terrifying'
For Katie Correll, passing down her Native American traditions to her children is vital."If we don't have our children, our language, our songs, and our culture dies," Correll said. "It's a very powerful way of life and I wanted my children to have that opportunity." But soon other native children in the country may not have the same opportunity, specifically those going through adoption and foster care."Thinking of not having the protection of ICWA is terrifying," said Correll. Currently ICWA, also known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, is being contested in the U.S. Supreme Court. Arguments in the case...
Colorado eases marijuana regulations amid sales slump, layoffs
Cannabis drying.Andrea Porziella / www.terredicannabis.com. (Across Colorado) Several Marijuana Enforcement Division rules that go into effect next month will make compliance easier for Colorado marijuana businesses facing sales declines and layoffs, an industry group said.
Comments / 12