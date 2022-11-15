ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

A.dose.of.logic
4d ago

Gun control for criminals... only the left could write something so absurd and actually believe it's a viable solution.

coloradopolitics.com

Sentinel Colorado: With election over, time to address Colorado's problems

There’s no time for partisan praise nor penance in Colorado. The election is over, and Republican candidates were decimated in elections across the state. It wasn’t surprising in any way. GOP hopefuls across the spectrum focused on stoking fears about crime, the economy and assorted conspiracy theories without...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount

The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports. The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Polis should flex pro-biz muscle

Coloradans voted by a wide margin to send Democratic Gov. Jared Polis back for a second term in Denver. This should give him the confidence to show his independence and rein in some of the worst impulses of the state legislature, which remains in his party’s hands. In the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis, Colorado state employees union agree on 5% pay hike in 2023

The Polis administration and the union that represents Colorado's state employees agreed on a 5% pay hike in 2023, the Governor's Office announced on Thursday. The pay hike, if funded, will take effect on July 1, 2023. Employees will also get a pay hike of 3% starting in July 2024,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company approved $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs. It's the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Time for real reflection in Colorado GOP | FEEDBACK

In his column, Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline, Mr. Dick Wadhams wants the readers to believe his angle that Colorado is in decline. Mr. Wadhams, please show us the things that indicate this other than Democrats trouncing the GOP candidates. He wants us to believe that Democrats have...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?

History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado spends $550,000 in campaign to promote electric vehicle sales

A Colorado state agency spent more than half a million dollars to tout the benefits of electric vehicles in an educational campaign that promotes the EV industry. The campaign, which the state launched Monday, seeks to inform Coloradans about how, among other things, "seamlessly EVs can fit into your life and find answers to all of your questions related to buying, owning, and driving an electric vehicle."
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado advocates of ICWA say not having it in place would be 'terrifying'

For Katie Correll, passing down her Native American traditions to her children is vital."If we don't have our children, our language, our songs, and our culture dies," Correll said. "It's a very powerful way of life and I wanted my children to have that opportunity." But soon other native children in the country may not have the same opportunity, specifically those going through adoption and foster care."Thinking of not having the protection of ICWA is terrifying," said Correll.  Currently ICWA, also known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, is being contested in the U.S. Supreme Court. Arguments in the case...
COLORADO STATE

